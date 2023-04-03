Source:Bose Bose Noise Cancelling 700 $330 $380 Save $50 There's a lot to love about the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones, from active noise cancellation to signature Bose sound quality, They're excellent for listening to your favorite tracks or taking calls, and for $50 off right now you'd be hard-pressed to find a better pair of headphones at this price. $330 at Crutchfield

Bose hands down delivers some of the greatest consumer audio tech on the market. So it should be no surprise that we've tagged the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s as the best wireless headphones available. Their modern yet comfortable design, fantastic sound quality, and solid active noise cancellation are all reasons to love this pair — even if they can be a little expensive. When a deal on these incredible headphones comes around, you're not going to want to miss your chance to grab a pair of these cans at a more palatable price point, and right now you can pick them up for $50 off.

Why the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are worth your money

Along with offering premium quality sound, these headphones deliver an all-around excellent user experience for day-to-day use. Whether it's taking calls or just listening to some tunes, they perform well in just about all areas. Conversations come through crystal clear, the bass of your favorite tracks will boom, and the active noise-cancelling does a great job of tuning out ambient noise.

Speaking of their ANC prowess, these headphones feature eight different mics — six of which are used for ANC. Using the Bose app, you can fine tune just how much outside noise is removed to fit your situation and preference, choosing from 11 levels of processing.

You can expect a respectable 20 hours of playtime, which isn't a short amount by any measurement when it comes to wireless headphones, but there are cheaper headphones out there that deliver a bit more time in between charges. Thankfully, these headphones charge via USB-C, so you'll only have to wait about three hours at most to get them back in action.

Pair all of this with a comfortable design, and you've got yourself an incredible set of headphones that are perfect for all-day use. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are an excellent pair, and a discount of $50 is substantial enough to warrant a purchase.