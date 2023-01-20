The best Android tablets today enable users to perform a wide range of tasks, including and not limited to reading e-books. While it's natural to assume that these tablets would have ceased to exist with the emergence of powerful tablets with sharper displays, manufacturers like Boox, Kobo, and of course, Amazon have proven that notion wrong. Brands have routinely launched products for a market that continues to seek out devices specifically for the purpose of reading and taking notes. We've reviewed a handful of Onyx Boox ePaper readers in the past, such as the Nova Air C, which features on our list of the best e-readers you can buy today. The manufacturer has now added yet another Android-based color ePaper reader to its portfolio in the form of the Boox Tab X.

Initially announced at CES 2023, the Boox Tab X is now up for grabs in the US and Hong Kong for $880 and €950 across Europe. The price tag is undoubtedly high for an reader, but Boox hopes the octa-core processor, 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM will pacify some of the criticism. Its 13.3-inch screen is 1.1mm thinner compared to the Max Lumi 2. This is despite cramming in a bigger 6,300mAh battery pack underneath the Tab X.

There's a gyroscope on board to help with auto-rotation in addition to an unspecified octa-core Qualcomm SoC. Customers will also get a stylus (Pen 2 Pro) with the Tab X, while the bundle on the company's online shop also includes a set of replacement tips and a tri-fold protective case.

On the software side, the Boox Tab X runs on Android 11 with access to the Google Play Store for apps and games. We don't yet know how long the company plans to support its software for this product. The manufacturer also says the tablet comes with "Super Refresh Technology" to reduce screen ghosting to a great extent. Customers can also use the tablet with Bluetooth keyboards (via 9to5Google).

While the price may seem too steep at first glance, the company hopes that the promise of improved performance and an overall thinner profile will draw fans and users of previous Boox products. US customers should be able to get the Tab X in 2-7 days, as per the delivery estimate mentioned in the Boox online shop.