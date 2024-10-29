Boox Palma $246 $280 Save $34 The Onyx Boox Palma is a phone-sized e-reader that runs Android, something between a tablet and phone that works for e-reading and general web browsing. Plus, since it runs Android, you can use all of your Android apps, including e-reading apps like Google Play Books that looks phenomenal on the device thanks to respecting the device's refresh rates. Best of all, it's an absolute battery beast, providing weeks of use on a single charge. Get it now for a steal as it drops to its lowest price ever. $246 at Amazon

If you're someone that loves to read books, then using a dedicated e-book reader is going to be a logical choice. Not only are you going to get a device that offers excellent battery life, but more importantly, it's going to be easier on the eyes than LCD or OLED displays that are commonly found on smartphones, tablets, and PCs. This is important if you're someone that spends hours reading everday.

And while there are plenty of great e-book readers on the market, the Boox Palma is going to be the best travel option available thanks to its extremely compact size. Not only is this e-book reader the size of a phone, it's now received a rare discount that knocks it down to its lowest price ever. And while the discount might not be huge at 12%, we still think this is a great deal since this is a product that rarely sees a discount. So get it while you can before it's gone.

What's great about the Boox Palma?

You really can't go wrong with this e-book reader. When it comes to form factor, you're looking at something that's pretty much the size of a modern smartphone. It has a 6.13-inch E Ink display that looks crisp thanks to its 300ppi. It also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor that's paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device also has a 16MP camera, speakers, and USB-C charging port. More importantly, the device has a custom UI that runs on top of Android 11. For the most part, this is going to look and feel like an Android smartphone. And if you think the screen isn't up to the task, think again. With refresh settings that can be changed on the fly, this device can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. Yes, even watching videos and playing games.

And perhaps the best part of this device is its battery life. The Palma packs a 3,950mAh battery that can last for weeks with high usage. In our tests, we managed to get the battery down to just 50% after two hours of daily reading, light gaming, and watching streaming shows — after two weeks. Yes, after all of that, down to 50% in two weeks with daily use, which to be frank, is incredible.

So if this sounds like the e-book reader for you, grab it now with this discount from Amazon. Or if you're on the fence and need something larger, then you can also check out some other great options.