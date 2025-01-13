We've known about Boox's most recent lineup of E Ink tablets and e-readers since October. The Palma 2, Note Air4 C, and Note Max were all announced on the same day, and today the Note Max is finally available in the US, UK, and EU. Units are expected to ship in the US around the 21st of the month, so next week, essentially. Keep in mind this is the biggest device in the lineup at 13.3 inches; the black-and-white Carta 1300 screen should easily handle media of all sizes, so if you're looking to view A4 documents as well as edit them with a pen on a display that you'll never need to zoom, Boox has you covered with the launch of the Note Max.

The Boox Note Max is here

Get a 13.3-inch Carta 1300 screen for $650

Your changes have been saved Boox Note Max The Boox Note Max offers an A4-sized 13.3-inch Carta 1300 E Ink screen, bringing the best refresh rates and fastest page turns to a large device that can handle PDFs without zooming. It's a niche device for those who need ample room to read, annotate, edit, and write documents on the go. Resolution 3,200 x 2,400 Storage 128GB Screen Size 13.3 inches Processor 2.8GHz Octa-core CPU RAM 6GB Audio Speakers, microphone Connections USB-C Battery 3700mAh OS Android 13 Weight 615g Connectivity Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth5.1 Front light No Dimensions 287,5 × 243 × 4,6 mm Expand $650 at Boox $650 at Amazon

Boox may have announced the Note Max last year, but only today is it officially available in the US, UK, and EU for $650. What you get in return is a rather large E Ink tablet that runs Android 13, sporting a 13.3-inch Carta 1300 screen, which is notable as this is the latest screen tech from E Ink, offering fast page turns with quick screen refreshes.

Something to keep in mind is that the Boox Note Max does not offer any front lighting; there is no lighting at all. You'll have to rely on ambient light to see the screen, which is a trend we see across a few of the more popular note-taking e-readers like the Supernote Nomad and the Remarkable 2.

The Boox Note Max is something of a niche device for those who are looking for a large E Ink screen to read A4 documents without the need to zoom (you can, but you won't need to with such a large screen), and it sports a price that reflects this, at $650. In order to drive that screen, the Note Max offers a 2.8GHz Octa-core CPU and 6GB of RAM, plenty of enough power to run Android's many apps, which will come in handy in expanding the usability of this tablet beyond its defaults.

Orders open today

Shipping starts next week

Source: Boox

So, if you've been waiting to get your hands on the biggest E Ink Tablet in the Boox lineup with a Carta 1300 screen at 13.3 inches, perfect for taking notes, annotating PDFs, or simply reading them, and happen to live in the west, then today is your day with the launch of the Boox Note Max in the US, UK, and EU, with shipments expected to start next week.