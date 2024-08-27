Key Takeaways Boox Go 6 offers a portable reading experience with a Carta 1300 screen and Android OS for $150.

Even though modern smartphones and Android tablets offer a convenient reading experience, it is purpose-built e-readers that are replacing massive libraries of paperback collections in peoples' homes. These compact devices bring several advantages over more capable tablets, including longer battery life, a simple distraction-free user interface, and a paper-like display that's pleasing to the eye. Boox makes several e-readers that suit various lifestyle requirements, and its new Go 6 could be among the best compact options on the market.

Boox already has an expansive catalog of e-readers in an assortment of sizes, and the Go series primarily focuses on portability with notebook-like sizes and light weight. The new Go 6 nails these aspects, tipping the scales at just 160g (5.7oz) and just 6.3mm thick, but the new Carta 1300 screen on this e-reader is its biggest selling point, promising sharper text with deeper blacks and brighter white rendering without affecting the eye-friendliness.

The new display tech allows switching between light and dark modes with an adjustable front light that can use cool white or warm white light as well, to suit your preferences. This is a 6-inch screen with an impressive 300 ppi pixel density, thanks to the 1448x1072px resolution, so displayed text should resemble printed paperbacks rather closely. The display is flanked by a thick bezel on three sides, so you should have no problem holding this reader with most grips.

All the usual Boox goodness in tow

Like most other Boox readers, the new Go 6 comes with Android 12, and the Google Play Store is pre-installed. You get 10GB of cloud storage for free, but you can expand the 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD card if you'd rather not use the cloud. To open the books and documents you plan to read, Boox Go 6 comes preloaded with the company's NeoReader app that supports 20 different file formats. Moreover, you could highlight stuff, annotate, and even use text-to-speech to have books read aloud to you.

With a power-efficient display, the integrated 1,500mAh battery should last you several days on a single charge. When you run out, the Boox Go 6 only needs USB-C, which is nice to see considering it is the standard for mobile device charging now.

All these conveniences can be yours, with the Boox Go 6 retailing for $150 on the Boox website and Amazon US. This might be the company's smallest e-reader, but make no mistake, it punches well above its weight class.