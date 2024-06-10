Summary Boox introduces its Go Series tablets, designed for everyday use with minimalist designs and a variety of features for more than reading.

The Boox Go 10.3 offers a lightweight and portable monochrome e-paper notepad with a 10.3-inch display, ideal for stress-free reading.

For those looking for color, the Boox Go Color 7 with a Kaleido 3 e-paper display provides vibrant visuals without sacrificing eye comfort.

When Amazon released its Kindle e-reader, it revolutionized the way that mainstream readers consumed books. These days, there is far more than just the Kindle series to choose from if you’re interested in purchasing an e-reader. Companies like Rakuten have since entered the market with their own models, giving consumers more options and variety. China-based Onyx is one company that has started manufacturing its own e-readers under its Boox brand, and it has now released two new products.

Today, the company has announced the launch of the Boox Go 10.3 and Boox Go Color 7 , two new e-paper tablets featuring minimalist designs. The Go Series, in particular, was created for everyday use – these models are lightweight and portable enough to be taken anywhere. They also include a slew of different features, making them useful for more than just reading on the fly.

The Go 10.3 is being branded as a monochrome e-paper notepad. At just 4.6mm in thickness, it’s entirely portable, but doesn’t skimp on its visuals with a 10.3-inch 300 PPI display. Because it doesn’t have a front light layer, there’s less stress on the eyes to read the content on the screen. It also has several note-taking features that allow it to double as a device for writing.

Boox has something for those who want color, too

For those who want more vibrancy, the Go Color 7 is a worthwhile alternative to consider. This e-reader from Boox has the manufacturer’s Kaleido 3 e-paper display with color, but it’s easy on the eyes. This is in part due to the screen’s high quality and reduced ghosting effects. The Go Color 7 also has page-turning buttons for ease of use. This model is available on the Boox website for $250, while the previously mentioned Go 10.3 can be pre-ordered — its release date is set for the end of June, and it has a price point of $380.

As Boox carves a niche for itself in the e-reader market, existing competitors are continuing to evolve. For instance, Kobo – Rakuten’s e-reader brand – has a new series debuting featuring similar e-ink technology. With more options than ever before available to consumers, manufacturers will have to work harder to stand out from the crowd.