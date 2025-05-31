After reviewing two Kindle devices in a row that had screen discolorations, I looked forward to the Boox Go 7. It features a 7-inch Carta 1300, which is somewhat of a rare size, and Boox has rarely let me down when it comes to its screens and their lighting. However, the Boox Go 7 is far from perfect in this regard.

While it's an incredible device thanks to its slim proportions and physical page-turn buttons, and a perfect screen size for reading, it has a faint dark line that runs down the right side of the screen when the lighting exceeds a certain brightness. I'm not the only one who sees it. Boox told me there's nothing to be done. This is the result of lining one side of the screen with LEDs. I'm not a fan.

Boox Go 7 7 / 10 Resolution 1264x1680 Storage 64 GB, microSD Screen Size 7-inch E Ink Carta Plus (Carta 1300) Processor 8-core, 2 GHz The Boox Go 7 is the latest black and white e-reader from the company, sporting a 7-inch Carta 1300 screen packing stylus support and 4GB of RAM, on a device running Android 13 that can easily access all of your favorite Android apps, like Kindle, Kobo, Nook, or any other number of e-reading apps. The Boox Go 7 is the follow-up to the company's Go 6, and at an inch bigger, it should give Amazon's Paperwhite a run for its money. Pros & Cons Incredibly thin and light

Physical page turn buttons Lighting causes dark line on screen

Settings can be confusing

Price, availability, and specs

The Boox Go 7 is a black-and-white e-reader in the Go line, utilizing a Carta 1300 screen for deep contrast. It comes in black or white and retails for $250. The black model is available on the Boox US website and Amazon. The white model is listed on both, but is not currently for sale (it is expected to arrive at the Boox shop around June 5).