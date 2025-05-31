After reviewing two Kindle devices in a row that had screen discolorations, I looked forward to the Boox Go 7. It features a 7-inch Carta 1300, which is somewhat of a rare size, and Boox has rarely let me down when it comes to its screens and their lighting. However, the Boox Go 7 is far from perfect in this regard.
While it's an incredible device thanks to its slim proportions and physical page-turn buttons, and a perfect screen size for reading, it has a faint dark line that runs down the right side of the screen when the lighting exceeds a certain brightness. I'm not the only one who sees it. Boox told me there's nothing to be done. This is the result of lining one side of the screen with LEDs. I'm not a fan.
Boox Go 7
- Resolution
- 1264x1680
- Storage
- 64 GB, microSD
- Screen Size
- 7-inch E Ink Carta Plus (Carta 1300)
- Processor
- 8-core, 2 GHz
The Boox Go 7 is the latest black and white e-reader from the company, sporting a 7-inch Carta 1300 screen packing stylus support and 4GB of RAM, on a device running Android 13 that can easily access all of your favorite Android apps, like Kindle, Kobo, Nook, or any other number of e-reading apps. The Boox Go 7 is the follow-up to the company's Go 6, and at an inch bigger, it should give Amazon's Paperwhite a run for its money.
- Incredibly thin and light
- Physical page turn buttons
- Lighting causes dark line on screen
- Settings can be confusing
Price, availability, and specs
The Boox Go 7 is a black-and-white e-reader in the Go line, utilizing a Carta 1300 screen for deep contrast. It comes in black or white and retails for $250. The black model is available on the Boox US website and Amazon. The white model is listed on both, but is not currently for sale (it is expected to arrive at the Boox shop around June 5).
Specifications
- Resolution
- 1264x1680
- Storage
- 64 GB, microSD
- Screen Size
- 7-inch E Ink Carta Plus (Carta 1300)
- Processor
- 8-core, 2 GHz
- RAM
- 4 GB
- Audio
- Microphone, speaker
- Supported formats
- TXT, TXT.zip, HTML, HTML.zip, RTF, RTF.zip, FB2, FB2.zip, FBZ, FB3, FB3.zip, DOC, DOC.zip, DOCX, DOCX.zip, PRC, PRC.zip, MOBI, MOBI.zip, CHM, CHM.zip, EPUB, EPUB.zip, XML, XML.zip, ODT, ODT.zip, PDB, PDB.zip, AZW, AZW.zip, AZW3, AZW3.zip, ACBF, ACBF.zip, MAFF, MAFF.zip, MD, MD.zip, RST, RST.zip, PDF, DjVu, CBR, CBZ, JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, MP3, WAV
- Battery
- Polymer Li-on, 2300 mAh
- OS
- Android 13
- Size
- 156 × 137 × 6,4 mm
- Weight
- 190 gr
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1
- Front light
- MOON Light 2
- IP rating
- No offical rating
- Color
- Black / white
- Ports
- USB USB-C with OTG support