Summary Boost Mobile launches its new 5G plans starting at $25/month with no hidden fees for flexibility and choice.

The company's new logo also symbolizes progress and aims to unify prepaid and postpaid services under one brand.

Boost Mobile provides Add-On services like Todo Mexico for international coverage and AppleCare for iPhones for customer convenience.

The comparison between prepaid and postpaid carriers is a never-ending debate, with both wireless plans having their own pros and cons. Prepaid carriers tend to be cheaper and offer more flexibility in their plans. However, postpaid carriers have better nationwide coverage and offer perks such as international roaming.

Whether you stick with a prepaid or postpaid carrier, there are a slew of companies that can provide you with a reliable and affordable wireless connection. Boost Mobile, for example, is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that has gained a solid reputation in recent years, providing wireless services to over 7.5 million customers in the United States.

Boost Mobile is owned by Dish Wireless and relies on Dish, AT&T, and T-Mobile infrastructure for its services. More importantly, the company recently revealed its new simplified wireless plans and a new logo for stronger branding.

Boost Mobile new logo emphasizes the company's progress

Boost Mobile highlighted on its website that the new unlimited 5G plans start at $25 a month on any line for customers who sign up on autopay. The company says new plans offer customers more choice and flexibility without imposing hidden fees or trade-offs, empowering customers to tailor their plans to their needs.

In addition to new unlimited 5G plans, Boost Mobile has also revealed its new visual identity. According to the company's explanation, the "infinity" symbol in the new logo represents Boost Mobile's infinite commitment to progress, reflecting the company's efforts to combine prepaid and postpaid services under a single brand. Moreover, the new logo emphasizes first impressions, emotional connections, and cultural impact.

Boost Mobile customers can also opt for plans with Add-On services that offer perks such as international coverage options and AppleCare Services for iPhones. The firm has already launched the Todo Mexico add-on, which provides customers with data, text, and talk roaming to Mexico, ensuring that customers feel connected outside the United States.