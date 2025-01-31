Boost Mobile has shed the label of being a pure MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) by creating its own 5G network. While it uses the networks of T-Mobile and AT&T for some coverage outside its footprint, building a standalone infrastructure allowed it to cement itself as the fourth-largest carrier in the US. Accessing a 5G network from a large company outside the big three (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) might be attractive for many. If you are in this situation and want to try Boost Mobile, here’s everything you need to know to get started.

Make sure you have a working device

Before activating a number with the service provider, make sure your phone is compatible with the network. If you purchase one from Boost Mobile, that shouldn’t be a problem. If you bring your own phone, make sure it’s unlocked. This might require you to pay off any balance on the device, so check your online accounts or contact your current service provider to find out.

Looking up the IMEI number

Your next step on the compatibility checklist is to look up the IMEI number. This 15-digit to 17-digit code identifies the make and model of your phone. You can enter the number on Boost’s website to find out if you can use the device.

How to find the IMEI number with the phone app

Open the phone app. Dial *#06#. Your device displays the IMEI number. Close

How to find the number through settings

Open Settings. Tap About Phone. Select Status. Close

While the above directions are specific to Android users, iPhone users can follow along.

Everything you need to know about setting up your SIM

The next step is to deal with your SIM. This process depends on whether you use a physical SIM card or an eSIM.

How to install a SIM card

Boost Mobile sells its services through its retail locations, as well as Apple, Amazon, and other third-party providers. Follow these steps after you get your SIM kit (which includes the card and ejector tool):

Make sure your device is up to date before you begin.

Shut off your device. Locate the SIM card tray. Depending on the device, it may be on the side or bottom of the device. Remove the SIM ejector tool from the SIM kit and push it into the tray hole. The tray pops out. Remove the SIM card from its packaging and place it on the tray. The kit has nano, micro, and standard sizes. Insert the SIM card into the tray. Turn your device on. Go to boostmobile.com/start to finish activation.

How to activate an eSIM

This process differs depending on your phone’s manufacturer. While the example below follows the steps for a Samsung phone, those with devices from other providers can follow along.

Activate your Boost Mobile plan by visiting the provider’s website. On your device, open Settings. Tap Connections. Select SIM card manager. Tap Add mobile plan.

After following these steps, your plan downloads to the device and activates your eSIM. This process might automatically complete itself when you activate your line. If that’s the case, you get a notification on your device with the headline Boost Cellular Plan Ready. Open the notification and tap continue. You’re notified when the process to activate your eSIM is completed.

5G options outside of Boost Mobile

