Carrier-branded devices often carry a stigma of being poor, bottom-of-the-barrel alternatives to those from well-known brands like Samsung or Apple. The big three carriers offer them, and budget carriers like Visible and Boost Mobile have them. These devices are mainly for those who don't care about which phone or tablet they use as long as it works. Plus, they're cheap.

I discovered how bad carrier devices can be when I reviewed the Boost Summit 5G smartphone, so I didn't have high hopes for Boost Mobile's new tablet, the Boost Celero5G. However, I was surprised by how much value and quality were squeezed into this budget tablet, especially being from a carrier. If you're in the market for a cellular-supported tablet, consider the Celero5G TAB.

Boost Celero5G TAB 6.5 / 10 Storage 128 GB Operating System Android 15 Battery 7500mAh Ports USB-C, microSD Pros & Cons Great value for the price

Punchy speakers

Solid build quality So much bloatware

Unknown update support

Only available to Boost Mobile customers

Price, availability, and specs

A decent package for a great price

The Boost Celero5G TAB will be announced on June 3, 2025, and will retail for $200 with a $20 a month data plan. For existing Boost Mobile phone plan customers, the tablet will be available for a discounted price of $100 with the data plan. It will be available for purchase online at the Boost Mobile website or in its brick-and-mortar stores starting on June 3.