There was a time when you couldn't bookmark all open tabs in Google Chrome from Android tablets and phones. The solution required you to access your synced account on the PC version and save the tabs. Google fixed this issue, and you can now bookmark your favorite sites from your mobile devices. It works for individual and grouped tabs, so you don't have to separate them first. Update Chrome if your app isn't running the latest version. Otherwise, you may not see the feature. Here's how to use it on your device.

How to bookmark every open Chrome tab on Android

When you bookmark Chrome tabs on your Android phone, they appear under the Mobile bookmarks folder in the browser. Create new folders and separate the web pages into them so that they're organized the way you want. If you change your mind, you can move them between folders and delete unwanted ones. Here's how to do it:

Bookmark all Chrome tabs on Android

Open the Chrome browser. Tap the icon for switching tabs in the upper-right corner. Tap the three-dot icon in the same position. 2 Images Close Tap Select tabs. Choose the tabs you want to save, or tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner and tap Select all. Tap the three-dot icon again and select Bookmark tabs. Close

View and move Chrome bookmarks into folders on Android

In the Chrome browser, tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Bookmarks > Mobile bookmarks. 2 Images Close To move bookmarks to another folder, tap the three-dot icon beside them. Select Move to. Select an existing folder or create a new one. 2 Images Close Another method is to long-press bookmarks for selection. Then tap the folder icon beside the trash bin. Choose an existing folder or create a new one. Close

Arrange and edit Chrome bookmarks on Android

To reposition bookmarks, tap the three-dot icon beside them to move them up or down. Alternatively, long press a bookmark. Then, drag the icon on the right side of the screen to move them. 2 Images Close To rename them, select edit. Then, give the bookmark a new name, choose a folder, or update their URL. Close Tap the back arrow in the upper-left corner to save the changes.

How to bookmark all tabs in Chrome from a PC

Try the PC version if you have trouble updating the Chrome browser or using the bookmark feature on your Android device. Ensure you're logged in to the same account on the computer and your phone. Then follow these steps:

Launch Chrome on your Android device. Tap the icon for switching tabs and leave the menu open. Close Open Chrome on your PC. Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner to open the menu. Go to Settings > You and Google > Sync and Google services. Turn on account syncing. Under Manage what you sync, choose Sync everything. Another option is to customize what you sync and select only Bookmarks. Return to an open tab. Then press Ctrl+H to open the History menu, or tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner and go to History > History. Click Tabs from other devices. You'll see every tab you opened on your device. Click the three-dot icon near the tabs. Then select Open all. Chrome displays them in a new window. In the new window, press Ctrl+Shift+D to Bookmark all open tabs. If that doesn't work, click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Then go to Bookmarks > Bookmark all tabs. Select a folder or create a new one. Click Save.

Share your bookmarks with friends and family

Google has made it easier to bookmark many web pages at once. Syncing your account is one way to share them across devices, but not with third parties. If you want colleagues, family, or friends to access your bookmarks, share them as an HTML file or as a collection. For collections, use the Google app to group your favorite websites, places, images, and bookmarks. Once you've done that, you can invite people to collaborate with you.