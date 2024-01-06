Since the early days of phones — with the Nokia 9XXX Communicator range — big and thick devices have always been correlated with good battery life. As smartphones took over the scene and multi-day battery life disappeared, the adage that a big phone meant a big battery continued to apply, especially as product lineups like the Galaxy Note (and its successors, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra) brought larger batteries back into the mix.
The smartphone industry eventually homogenized enough that all-day battery life meant a day with average usage, and even phones with the best battery life still required charging once per day. Thankfully, this has improved with the launch of foldable phones.
Traditional slabs struggle as ever-increasing camera sizes, displays, and other components mean less space to incorporate large batteries. Foldables offer a considerable alternative, thanks to their increased internal space, an expectation that they can be thicker than a regular phone, and clever engineering that allows a split battery to act as one.
The end result is incredible battery life — or, at least, that’s what each foldable maker promises. Do they deliver, though? I've been testing the best foldables on the market over the past couple of months, so let’s find out!
The specs
Here are the battery specs for the four phones I've included in this test.
|
Category
|
Galaxy Z Fold 5
|
OnePlus Open
|
Google Pixel Fold
|
Tecno Phantom V Fold
|
Battery Capacity
|
4,400 mAh
|
4,805 mAh
|
4,821 mAh
|
5,000 mAh
|
Charging speed
|
25W
|
67W
|
30W
|
45W
|
Wireless charging?
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
The charging tests
Foldable phones are, understandably, not budget smartphones. They top every best phone list when price is no object, but whereas the best Android phone will cost you around $1,000, the best foldable phones will cost you $1,600 or more.
Much of this extra cost goes into the larger internal display, but do you still get the same amount of value when it comes to charging? I ran a charging test to find out and looked at the total charging time and the % charged in 15 minutes and 30 minutes. All tests were conducted with each phone starting at 0%.
Here’s how each phone performed in the 15-minute and 30-minute charging tests:
|
Category
|
Galaxy Z Fold 5
|
OnePlus Open
|
Google Pixel Fold
|
Tecno Phantom V Fold
|
Battery Capacity
|
4,400 mAh
|
4,805 mAh
|
4,821 mAh
|
5,000 mAh
|
Full charge
|
77 mins
|
51 mins
|
93 mins
|
58 mins
|
15-min %
|
32%
|
37%
|
25%
|
32%
|
30-min %
|
58%
|
65%
|
48%
|
54%
As you can see, the 67W charging speed on the OnePlus Open tops every other folding phone by a considerable margin in all three tests. What makes this test interesting, however, is that the Tecno Phantom V Fold — which, at $1,000 is the cheapest foldable in this test — comes second, whereas Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 — the most expensive foldable in this test — comes in last place.
One common trait among Samsung phones is that they charge quickly for the first ~70% and then slow down considerably for the remaining 30%, which is also prevalent with the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The time taken to charge to full isn’t the most accurate when considering each number independently, as battery sizes vary between phones. To standardize, I divided the phone's capacity with the time taken (rounded to the nearest minute) to give us a mAh/min rating. Here are the results:
|
Category
|
Galaxy Z Fold 5
|
OnePlus Open
|
Google Pixel Fold
|
Tecno Phantom V Fold
|
Battery Capacity
|
4,400 mAh
|
4,805 mAh
|
4,821 mAh
|
5,000 mAh
|
Time taken (min)
|
77 mins
|
51 mins
|
93 mins
|
58 mins
|
mAh/min
|
57.14
|
94.22
|
51.84
|
86.21
These results are interesting, as while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Phantom V Fold charge to the same percentage after 15 minutes, the Phantom V Fold powers up considerably faster overall. The Phantom V Fold is 91% as fast as the OnePlus Open, despite the charging speeds being a third slower.
These charging tests also show that while there is a considerable overall difference between the 67W charging on the OnePlus Open and the 25W charging on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the latter can still charge in a respectable 77 minutes. The biggest surprise is the Google Pixel Fold, which takes 93 minutes to charge to full despite offering 30W charging and lags significantly behind the competition here. It's something the company will have to improve on in a future Pixel Fold 2.
The video playback test
Battery life is quantitative and qualitative, as while you can measure it, each person’s actual usage varies enough that overall battery life will be considerably different. When testing battery life under objective conditions, I've found that the best way is to conduct a few tests of vastly different resource usage and environments.
To run our video playback test, I loaded a 4k YouTube video and looped it until each phone depleted its battery from 100% to empty. I picked a YouTube video — versus a local playback file — as, these days, most of us stream video versus storing it locally. This also meant an ongoing connection: each phone was on airplane mode with Wi-Fi enabled.
Here’s how each phone performed:
|
Category
|
Galaxy Z Fold 5
|
OnePlus Open
|
Google Pixel Fold
|
Tecno Phantom V Fold
|
Battery Capacity
|
4,400 mAh
|
4,805 mAh
|
4,821 mAh
|
5,000 mAh
|
Battery Test Result
|
14 hours 39 mins
|
15 hours 32 mins
|
12 hours 13 mins
|
14 hours 22 mins
As you can see, the OnePlus Open wins this test, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in second, followed by the Tecno Phantom V Fold. The Google Pixel Fold was the biggest surprise, as I expected it to perform significantly better than it did in this test. The Phantom V Fold was also surprising, managing to match the Galaxy Z Fold 5, although it does have a larger capacity.
Basemark Web 3.0 battery test
The video playback test is a static test that only tests one key part of the overall optimizations around battery life but isn’t completely reflective of day-to-day usage. The Basemark Web 3.0 test is a well-recognized benchmark that measures performance, and the battery portion runs the same series of benchmark tests on a loop until the entire battery is depleted. This includes testing the graphical performance, web rendering, video playback, and more.
Here’s how each phone performed in these tests:
|
Category
|
Galaxy Z Fold 5
|
OnePlus Open
|
Google Pixel Fold
|
Tecno Phantom V Fold
|
Battery Capacity
|
4,400 mAh
|
4,805 mAh
|
4,821 mAh
|
5,000 mAh
|
Battery Test Result
|
4 hours 58 mins
|
5 hours 55 mins
|
4 hours 11 mins
|
4 hours 35 mins
Once again, the OnePlus Open was significantly better, and it outperformed the second-placed Galaxy Z Fold 5 by almost an hour. The Phantom V Fold didn't quite match the Galaxy Z Fold 5 here, but the Pixel Fold was in last place again.
Which foldable phone has the best battery?
There’s more to the battery life than just the performance in one environment. First, each phone needs to handle various scenarios and tests. Second, and more importantly, each phone needs to be able to replenish the battery at speed, especially when you’re in a rush.
Overall, the OnePlus Open has outshone the competition throughout these battery tests. It offers the best overall charging speed and the longest video playback, something also proven in day-to-day testing, where it can regularly last well over a day even with heavy usage. The OnePlus Open is undoubtedly the foldable battery champion.
Beyond that, however, the results aren’t as clear-cut. The Phantom V Fold offers the second-best charging speed and is fairly strong in the battery tests, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has average charging speeds but strong overall battery life. The Pixel Fold is the biggest surprise here, and clearly the Tensor processor struggles compared to the Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets powering the other devices in this test.
Now consider the price of the Phantom V Fold. At $1,000, are these differences in the overall results worth saving $700 over the Pixel Fold or the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Similarly, when it comes to battery, is the Pixel Fold or the Galaxy Z Fold 5 worth buying when the OnePlus Open is priced $100 lower at $1,700, even before adjusting for the guaranteed $200 minimum trade-in? All these are things to consider when deciding which foldable to buy, but if you want the best battery life, look no further than the OnePlus Open. Much like our recent foldable camera shootout from the world’s tallest building, OnePlus’ best phone is more than a match for any other foldable.
