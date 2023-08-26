There's no denying that Bose makes some to the best wireless headphones money can buy, with the top-rated Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones delivering that legendary Bose sound in a stylish, all-purpose set of cans you can take wherever you go. They also offer that same level of quality in a smaller package with their QuietComfort II buds, which offer the same high quality active noise-canceling (ANC) technology and balanced sound in a set of great wireless earbuds. Neither come cheap, however, but the good news is Amazon is running a sale on Bose headphones and earbuds this weekend that takes up to $80 off these top-rated choices.

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

Whether you need a pair of headphones for just kicking back and listening to your favorite tunes, or something a bit more versatile that can handle calls, these headphones can do it all — and sound absolutely fantastic doing it. While the 20-hour battery life is average for a set of cans in this price range, the Bose 700 headphones knock it out of the park when it comes to sound quality and balance. At any volume you listen to, the lows are deep and rich, the mids are nuanced and detailed, and the highs come through clear and crisp. The ANC is also second to none on these headphones, with multiple presets including a Conversational Mode that fine-tunes just how much background noise is silenced.

They shine best as a set of noise-cancelling headphones for music and streaming, but they work just as well for calls and video chats. The four built-in mics do a great job of canceling out background noise, making sure your voice comes through loud and clear no matter where you use them. The touch sensitive controls are a nice addition, but they may take some getting used to if you've only had headphones with tactile buttons on them. At $80 off, there's enough of a discount here to make these a must-purchase if you want the absolute best money can buy.

Bose QuietComfort II Noise-Canceling Earbuds

If you're looking for a similar audio experience, but want it in a set of earbuds rather than a headset, then the QuietComfort II earbuds are the closest you'll get. They feature the same high-quality ANC that the Bose 700 headphones offer, and the quality of audio playback is about on par with them, too. However, they're lacking in a few key areas that some could find a bit annoying. For starters, they don't feature any form of wireless charging or multipoint connectivity capabilities. These buds sound great, but the versatility they offer is limited.

Battery life is solid, however, with 6-hours per charge and an additional 24-hours with the charging case. Its plenty of juice for daily use, and work well as a set of workout earbuds or as your go-to set of earbuds for calls. All that said, they are on the pricier side for a set of buds, but at $50 off they're a much easier buy for those on the fence about them. They're worth every penny at their standard $300 price point, so for $250 you can bet you'll be happy with what you get.Both deals offer top-rated options no matter what you're looking for, whether it be a set of buds to take on the go or a pair of cans to keep at home. They may be pricey, but they are some of the best deals on headphones and earbuds you'll find right now. If they're still a bit out of your price range, however, Labor Day deals will include a good selection of cheap earbuds on sale that may better suit your budget. If you can snag a pair of either of these, though, we'd highly recommend it.