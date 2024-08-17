Refrigerators aren’t new in the automotive world, but before the recent portable power station boom, there wasn’t much demand for them outside of RVs and long-haul truckers. At $400, Bodega Cooler’s Car Fridge undercuts many established mobile fridge makers like Dometic by as much as $1,000 without compromising basics like its responsive touch interface, clear temperature readouts, and sturdy build quality. While Bodega Cooler also has options for #VanLife builds, quick day trips, and everything in between, the main focus today is its 64-quart offering that sports a dual zone fridge/freezer system.

We’ve mentioned the benefits of power stations before, especially during disasters and unexpected outages, but they can be just as game changing for planned outages, like camping or tailgating. Most power stations worth their salt can easily tackle phone and laptop charging duty with plenty of juice left over for loftier modern conveniences. Bodega Cooler’s Car Fridge fits that niche perfectly. As a direct replacement for a cooler full of ice, it still keeps your goods cold, all without the risk of melting ice seeping into your sandwich bags for a soggy surprise later.

Bodega Cooler 64 Quart Car Fridge 7.5 / 10 With a split refrigerator/freezer system, and almost identical capacity compared to premium coolers in the same price range, the Bodega Cooler Car Fridge is one of the best direct upgrades you can make to your campsite, provided you already have power. While it isn't a perfect product, the areas it excels in are sure to take your off-grid experience from camping to glamping. Pros Quiet enough to sleep next to without issue

Power-efficient enough to go more than a day on a 1kW power station

Sturdy build quality that doesn't skip small touches

Removable center divider and racks

5-year compressor warranty Cons App integration is very hit-or-miss

Significantly heavier and noticeably bigger than a conventional cooler $399 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

Sizes for every budget

Between the multiple sizes available on Amazon, the Bodega Cooler Car Fridge line has options from $300 to $700, mostly just in this blue and gray color scheme. The 64-quart version we're covering today has a $400 price tag, and occasionally goes as low as $300, though you may be more interested in the 80 and 32-quart versions, depending on your use case.

Specifications Dimensions (exterior) 14.1" x 28.5" x 21.6" Weight 45lbs Temp Range -4° F max freezer temp Capacity 64 Quarts Power Draw 12/24V DC, or 100-240V AC Noise 45 dB Modes Dual zone fridge/freezer, or single zone refrigerator Expand

What’s good about the Bodega Cooler Car Fridge?

Still a value at this price

Close

While the $400 price tag may seem a little high for those who haven't been down the camping aisle in a while, it’s worth pointing out that the Bodega Cooler 64-Quart Car Fridge is normally only $25 more than Yeti’s 65 qt Tundra cooler. It's practically the same capacity and price as a premium cooler, all while including a split refrigeration unit that will keep you from leaving camp for more ice. So, it'll be difficult to choose a conventional cooler over it.

While one of the big features here is that split fridge/freezer setup, the divider in the middle can be removed, and the Bodega Cooler will automatically disable the freezer controls, working in a single-zone refrigerator mode. The racks are also removable, making it significantly easier to fit long racks of ribs or briskets inside. Removing the racks also provides access to the drain plug on the refrigerator side, which is a bit of a necessity for ice removal, since it isn’t frostless. Doing this also makes it easy to preload the fridge side with neatly nestled layers of cans.

As anyone with a chest freezer or conventional cooler is aware, having the lid on top of your cold box of choice, as opposed to its front, is an easy way to keep all your hard-earned cold air inside, making temperature maintenance much easier during frequent openings. What makes the Bodega Cooler so suited to its job isn’t just this well-trod thermodynamic principle, it’s that it’s paired with a cooling system that practically sips power. In our testing we saw between a 20 and 50 watt-hour draw whenever it kicked on, followed by extended periods of near zero power usage as it sat idle between cooling cycles.

That minuscule draw makes it perfect to use with most small to medium power stations. Connected to a Jackery Explorer 1000, it estimated over a day of power on this duty cycle, which can easily be extended when paired with a solar panel or two. If you’re dedicated enough to have two of Jackery’s 200W panels, two hours in the sun will buy you an entire day of refrigeration, making it easy to stay off-grid for weeks at a time, so long as you still have groceries to keep cold.

Even without continuous power, the Bodega Cooler is still well-insulated, and frozen bottles of Gatorade left inside were still cold and slushy two days later. With how low the power draw is, along with how spacious it is inside, it’s hardly a surprise how long it takes to get down to its rated temps, though. From room temperature, the fridge side took the better part of six hours to reach 35 degrees Fahrenheit, and Bodega Cooler recommends a day and a half for things placed in the freezer side to become frozen. This issue can be resolved easily by plugging it into a wall outlet a day or two before you leave for camp, so it's hardly a deal-breaker.

What’s bad about the Bodega Cooler Car Fridge?

Not as smart as it lets on