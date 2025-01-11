A new year is upon us, and many of you are likely making New Year's resolutions. If you're reading this, it's a safe bet that your resolution deals with health and fitness. If you're seriously considering taking your fitness to the next level, or any level if you're a couch potato, you've likely heard of or will run across the acronym BMI, which means Body Mass Index.

Body mass index became the standard in medicine in the 1970s for assessing whether a human being is overweight. The problem is that the testing that created the modern-day standard used worldwide was based on a sample size of 7,426 "healthy men" from 12 sample groups. Those groups included American students and professionals, Italian railway workers, men from east and west Finland, Japanese farmers and fishermen (+/-12% of participants), and Bantu men from South Africa (around 1% of participants by some accounts), which the study says were not a representative sample of Bantu men in general. Not one single woman was included in the sample group.

In 1993, using data from white people in Great Britain, ages 16 to 64, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated BMI ranges as underweight, healthy, overweight, and obese. The range was broader than the original 70's study to include more people. Again, it was based on only one ethnic group, and what is considered "obese" is different for a Samoan male than a Scandinavian male. Through environmental adaptation, a woman of the Masai tribe in Africa may have different physiological proportions than a woman of Alaskan Inuit origin. You get the point!

Have no fear, gadget buddies. Samsung has a better way to support you in reaching your fitness goals. Use BIA instead of BMI.

BIA, or bioelectric impedance analysis, gives you a body composition analysis, which is more informative and actionable than the body mass index standard. Additionally, there is less room for bias in the analysis because it only looks at your physiology and gives you hard numbers you can compare against folks in your ethnic group or any other grouping. Let's dig deeper and help you get healthy with a healthy methodology.

A BIA a day keeps the doctor away

What is bioelectric impedance analysis?

You don't need to determine your BIA once a day. Once a week is plenty to weigh yourself, or in this case, use your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or above to get the data you need. Bioelectric impedance analysis, or BIA, happens when a device sends an imperceptible amount of electrical current through your body.

Muscle tissue conducts electricity better than fat tissue. A BIA device uses formulas and algorithms to translate that conductivity, or resistance to it, into numbers that represent a variety of metrics. From the analysis, you'll get numbers on your body fat and muscle mass by weight and by the total percentage of your body weight, your body's water mass, and the estimated age of your arteries and veins.

Right now, the most convenient way to get your BIA analysis is through a Samsung smartwatch or several brands of BIA smart scales. My current BIA watch is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

There are other ways to get that info, including the medical industry professional standard, a DXA scan, which is an X-ray of your entire body. You can also use a smart scale like the super-premium Withings Body Scan, the more affordable Anker Eufy P3, or Etekcity ESF00+.

Great, how do I use it to reach my goals?

Test, retest, track your progress over time

We'll use the data you get from Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Health to show you how to use BIA data, but this applies to all consumer BIA devices. The primary difference between them is how accurate and granular some devices like the Withings Body Scan can get compared to the medically approved DXA scan.

First, you want to take a BIA measurement at the same time of day every time you measure. The best conditions for measurement are on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. Second, make sure none of your limbs are touching, so arms up, thighs apart. If the phrase "thigh gap" doesn't exist in your vocabulary, wear a pair of relatively thick shorts when taking a measurement. You only need to do that if you use a smart scale. There is no need for that thigh part with the Galaxy Watch 7 because its electrical current primarily pulses through your upper body.

When you take a body composition scan with the Galaxy Watch 7 by following the tutorial on the watch, you'll see data populated on the watch and in Samsung Health. The watch measures skeletal muscle, fat mass, and body water, but you must use a separate device to weigh yourself and manually enter that number when the watch prompts you at the beginning of your measurement. Samsung uses that combination of info to give you body fat percentage, BMI, and basal metabolic rate, which, simplified, helps you determine how many calories you need in your diet to lose, gain, or maintain your weight.

Most devices use averages collected anonymously from their users or some national or international medical database, or a combination of both, to establish if your numbers are in the healthy range. The great part about having this data is that you can look up group averages based on ethnicity or geography to get a better idea of how you realistically measure up. What's most important about measuring info this way is that it points to your metabolic health and not some arbitrary aesthetic standard based on one ethnic group.

Measure yourself once a week to track how much muscle your workouts are adding to your body, which is important because many people get discouraged when they start a fitness routine and see the numbers on the scale go up, which is a good thing. Muscle is more dense than fat, so you'll seem heavier on your scale even though you may be hitting your goal and losing fat. That's what makes BIA better/ You can see what's happening inside your body, which gives better context to your health management efforts.

Now, you can settle in, take measurements weekly, and adjust your workouts and nutrition based on your body composition analysis trends.

When 'thicc' is unhealthy

Visceral fat, one of the most important data points