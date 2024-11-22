Key Takeaways Thieves are using Google Maps' Street View to plan and target home break-ins.

You can protect yourself by blurring your home in Google Street View.

Blurring your house can only be done on the desktop version of Google Maps, not the app.

Google Maps is one of the best apps on Android, helping users navigate from place to place. However, as technology advances, so do the ways it can be misused. Recent reports indicate that Google Maps is the latest tool being exploited by thieves. Thieves are reportedly using Google Maps' Street View to plan and target home break-ins.

Google discontinued the Street View app for Android over a year ago, but the feature remains available within the Google Maps app. For those unaware, Street View provides real images of locations for accurate direction or virtual exploration. It displays buildings, surroundings, vehicles, and, at times, sensitive details like license plates or even the faces of individuals.

However, thieves are becoming increasingly resourceful and are using Street View to plan robberies. Security analyst Daniel Linskey reports that criminals analyze properties via Street View, studying home layouts, entrances and exits, and whether security systems are installed—and if so, which ones—before planning their break-ins.

Thankfully, there's a way to protect yourself: blur your home on Google Street View to prevent thieves from analyzing your property. This precaution gained major attention when ABC7 reported a surge in Southern California homeowners blurring their residences on Street View to mitigate the risk.

How to blur your house or area on Google Maps Street View

If you're concerned about this potential threat, you can take steps to protect yourself by blurring your property on Google Street View. However, this process can only be done on the desktop version of Google Maps, not the Android app. Here's how to do it:

Open the Google Maps website on your desktop and navigate to your home address. Click on the Street View icon in the bottom right corner. Close Then, tap the three-dot menu next to your location label and select Report a problem. On the page that shows up, select the area to blur within the red box. Close Once you've selected the area to be blurred, fill out the form, indicating what you're blurring and why. Provide your email and submit the form. Close

Once your request is processed, you'll receive an email confirmation when the blurring is complete. Keep in mind that this change is permanent — once a property is blurred, it cannot be reversed.

Given the reports of thieves leveraging Google Street View for planning break-ins, it's likely that more people will choose to blur their homes, potentially diminishing the overall Street View experience over time. However, this is a small price to pay for added security.