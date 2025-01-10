Summary Bluetti unveiled its new Apex, Elite, and EnergyPro lineups during CES 2025.

The brand showcased its Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K power systems, which can both expand to suit your needs.

The Apex 300 is a do-it-all device that can be used at home or on the road, while the EnergyPro 6K is a battery backup system for your home.

If you're reliant on power banks, you know how comforting it can be to run your devices to near zero and just be able to plug and power up wherever you are. And as the technology gets even better, brands like Bluetti are taking advantage, building bigger and better energy storage systems that can work near miracles at times when you need power the most.

With that said, Bluetti revealed its new Apex, Elite, and EnergyPro lineups during CES 2025, with the Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K energy storage systems taking center stage as the brand's flagship products. Both of these systems offer reliable energy, and can even scale when needed, making them extremely versatile.

Bluetti Apex 300