The Bluetti AC180 has been on the market since mid-2024, and while it's seen several significant price drops since it was released, right now the portable power station is at an all-time low price. You can grab the AC180 for just $459 at Amazon, which is more than 50% off. The AC180 regularly costs $999, making this deal good for $540 in savings.

Why you should buy the Bluetti AC180 portable power station

Whether tablets, phones, or even Chromebooks, with so many mobile devices on the market, it only makes sense to have a portable way to keep them fully charged. The Bluetti AC180 can come in handy in a number of situations, with keeping your tech charged while you're out in the wild at the top of the list. It has one USB-C port and four USB-A ports, so you can connect a number of devices at a time for powering up.

But the Bluetti AC180 also has four AC outlets, which is where a portable power station offers way more versatility than you'll find in something like a power bank. The AC180 can not only charge devices, but it can actually power electronics. Things like coffee makers and electric grills can make the weekend camping trip with the AC180 on-hand, and it can even handle powering things like coolers and mini refrigerators.

A portable power station like the Bluetti AC180 is also something that can come in handy around the house. If you're in an area that often sees severe weather, or if you have an interest in any level of off-grid living, this portable power station can go a long way toward providing some peace of mind. It will charge up to full capacity in just one hour of plug-in time, and it can reach 65% capacity in only 30 minutes.

You can also connect the AC180 to compatible solar panels, and while this method will take it a little longer to charge up than plugging it into a wall outlet, the AC180 can still get all the way to 100% in a little over three hours. The Bluetti AC180 is available in several configurations that include solar panels, though this deal is specific to purchasing the AC180 by itself.

And this deal is good for some pretty significant savings, so don't hesitate to grab the Bluetti AC180 if you have a need for portable power. It's currently just $459, down from its regular price of $999.