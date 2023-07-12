The consumer audio market is crowded no matter which way you look, be it in pursuit of the best headphones and earbuds or the best portable Bluetooth speakers. However, price plays an important role in deciding which product packs all the features you'll need at a price you’re comfortable paying. Amazon Prime Day is well underway, and there are several mouth-watering discounts on Bluetooth speakers that you ought to check out, especially if you love taking your music outdoors.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

The Ultimate Ears (UE) Wonderboom 3 is a quintessential pocket rocket in terms of sound quality. Despite its diminutive dimensions, this speaker can pump out loud music while retaining impressive clarity in the vocals and definition in the highs and lows. The UE Wonderboom sounds premium for the price and doesn’t sound tinny or small like other speakers, living up to its name: Wonderboom. This speaker is also built very well, with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The speaker even floats in water, making it easy to retrieve in case of the odd pool party mishap.

At the UE Wonderboom 3's $100 price point, many other speakers are vying for your attention, but few others can match the value, pocketable size, and ruggedness UE offers. Also, Amazon has discounted this wondrous speaker to $70 for Prime Day — a hefty 30% discount on the sticker price. This is also the lowest price we have seen for the speaker since November 2022. If the Wonderboom is the one for you, we strongly suggest you snag this deal before it runs out.

Bose SoundLink Flex

Sound quality is the name of the game when selecting a speaker, and few brands can rub shoulders with Bose’s range of home theater speakers and headphones. The same effortless quality shows in the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker. The company describes the sound signature with these adjectives: deep, clear, and immersive. You can enjoy room-filling sound at a decent volume without distortion from the SoundLink Flex. It is selling for just $105, instead of the usual $150 this Prime Day. That’s $45 in savings on one of the best-sounding speakers on this list.

And do not make the mistake of assuming the SoundLink Flex will need babysitting. Our favorite Bluetooth speaker is built for the rugged outdoors, with a UV-resistant paint coating, rust resistance, an IP67 water resistance rating, flotation capability like the UE Wonderboom 3, and 12 hours of battery life to keep the party going for a long time. If you seek something that delivers high-end sound, comes from a time-tested brand, and doesn’t break the bank, you will have a hard time turning down the $45 savings and $105 price point.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II

There is no way we could complete the best Bluetooth speaker deals this Prime Day without multiple mentions of flagship brands like Bose. The SoundLink Revolve+ usually sells for $330, but Prime Day discounts have pegged the price at just $200. That’s the lowest price we have ever seen this potent speaker sell for, earning the fantastic deal a spot on our list. For the price, you get a flask-shaped speaker that spouts loud music and fills the room. The output is uniform, and the sound quality is good for making calls, using the onboard mic array. The mic also enables access to Alexa and Google Assistant.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ also connects to your Echo smart speakers if you want wireless music control. Bose’s SimpleSync technology is another prominent feature that uses your location to ensure only the speakers closest to you are playing without you manually switching output devices on the media player. The SoundLink Flex and Revolve+ both support this unique feature. The latter also has a fabric-covered carrying handle to ferry it around and an IP55 rating to ensure it can withstand the odd champagne uncorking or wave at the beach.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ can keep going for up to 17 hours before you plug it in again, making it one of the longest-lasting speakers on the list. However, the $130 discount may not last that long, so we suggest grabbing this one as quickly as you can if you need a loud party speaker with zero compromises.

Tribit StormBox Blast

Some buyers are comfortable sacrificing sound quality in favor of longer playtime and louder volume output that keep good times going. If that sounds like you, the Tribit StormBox Blast is worth considering. Priced close to the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ model above, the Tribit is a 90W speaker with an onboard switch to boost the low-frequency bass. The companion app allows tuning the sound profile even further.

You can stay connected with the Tribit StormBox Blast from up to 150 feet away via Bluetooth 5.3. Despite the powerful speaker drivers, Tribit claims the speaker offers 30 hours of battery life. You could even use its large battery like a power bank if the need arises. The Tribit StormBox Blast also looks the part with 32 LED lights that sync to the beat you’re playing. With an astonishingly long battery life and powerful sound output, it is hard to beat the Tribit StormBox Blast, especially when it’s selling for just $156 after a 42% Prime Day discount.

Tribit StormBox

The size of a speaker isn’t always detrimental to its loudness, and the Tribit StormBox is a testament to that. Although it is a lot smaller than the Tribit StormBox Blast mentioned above, it can still pump out 24W of music loud and clear. However, with a smaller form factor comes a slightly smaller battery pack promising you 20 hours of playback supported by 66 feet of Bluetooth range. That is very reasonable battery life for a Bluetooth speaker considering the $78 list price. However, Prime Day is underway, and you just need to pay $55, a savings of $23.

The Tribit StormBox also packs other impressive features, such as an IPX7 rating for dust and water resistance, so you can splash it without frying the electronics. The portable Bluetooth speaker also supports dual pairing; you can effortlessly connect two players to it, and the speaker will use the audio stream from whichever synced device is playing. This is a good discount if you like a loud and pocketable speaker for hikes and barbecue nights.

Anker Soundcore 2

We all know Anker well for making super compact GaN chargers, but the company also makes many other products, including Bluetooth speakers. The Soundcore 2 is one of the better ones in the catalog and is the perfect speaker for you if battery life is more important than sheer loudness. For the $40 sticker price, you get an impressively small speaker suited for home, travel, or the great outdoors, thanks to its 24-hour playtime on the 5,200mAh battery. If you like, you could even pair two of these speakers to the same media source and enjoy stereo audio.

Designed to take a beating, the Anker Soundcore 2 has an IPX7 resistance rating against the elements, including water, dust, dirt, and snow. You could even give the speaker a quick wash if it gets dirty. What usually costs $40 is down to just $28, making this one of the most affordable speakers on this list. This is also the lowest we have seen this model retail for in the last year, so it's definitely not a deal you should be missing. Cheap doesn’t mean bad, and this speaker doesn’t disappoint as long as you don’t crank the 12W speakers all the way up.

Treblab HD77

Good speakers are scarce, especially at a discounted price, but the unabashedly American brand Treblab also deserves an honorable mention on this list. The Treblab HD77 is one of the company’s larger speakers. It features a sturdy IPX6-rated build finished in blue, designed to resist heavy water sprays. The vibrant speaker also supports dual pairing like the Anker Soundcore 2, so you can use two Treblab HD77s in combination for stereo sound.

Treblab HD77 has two bass radiators as well on either side of the cylindrical body. This should have a noticeable impact on the boominess of the bass produced by the 30W speaker drivers. A 5,200mAh battery keeps the speaker booming for 20 hours, with four hours in between for recharges. This is one of the pricier speakers in this roundup with its $120 sticker price, but Prime Day discounts knock the price down a few pegs to $70. That’s not much higher than the lowest price we have seen it drop to — $65. It is admittedly pricier than equivalent speakers, but this is certainly the speaker of choice for bassheads who seek portability at a reasonable price from a known brand.

Bluetooth speakers are the ideal companion for when earbuds are unsuitable or when you want to liven up the mood at a gathering. Whether you need a budget speaker that plays for a long time, a loud bass tube, or the absolute best sound quality your money can buy, there’s certainly a speaker on this list for everyone. Make sure you snag some of these Prime Day deals before the prices go back up or before Amazon runs out of stock.