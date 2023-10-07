You’ve likely heard of Bluetooth Low Energy Audio (LE Audio), the new and much improved standard for wireless audio transmission that’s slowly showing up in all the best earbuds and your favorite phones. Apart from improved battery life, better audio quality, and enhanced multi-device connectivity, there is also another part to this new spec that has the potential to be an even bigger game changer: Auracast.

Bluetooth Auracast leverages Bluetooth LE Audio’s multipoint streaming capabilities, which allows you to send two individual streams to your left and right earbuds or to two sets of headphones (like when you watch a movie with a friend or your partner on a train ride).

Instead of sticking with a handful of supported connections at a time, Auracast virtually has no limits and functions more like a Wi-Fi router or an FM radio. This basically makes Auracast a local public broadcast alternative, allowing anyone to tune into a given stream with their preferred Bluetooth LE Audio receiver.

Auracast is supposed to be almost as simple as Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Auracast is envisioned as being as simple to set up as Wi-Fi using your phone or some other device you connect your headphones to as an intermediary. To achieve that, Auracast transmitters also send a stream that identifies them to intermediaries, telling them who they are and what audio they transmit. For example, you could have a number of alternate languages or audio descriptions transmitted via different Auracast channels in a cinema, so you could use your phone to pick which audio stream you’d like, which will then connect your earbuds to said transmitter.

Auracast senders could sit in a dedicated menu or show up in the regular Bluetooth menu you already know. In contrast to some Wi-Fi networks and some other Bluetooth devices (mostly input devices), Auracast doesn’t usually need you to you enter a password to join the stream, at least when it comes to public announcements and other large-scale use cases.

If this all seems like far away science fiction tech, GN Hearing tells us that Auracast transmitters are comparatively cheap, especially when you think about the scale that businesses usually deal with. If there is enough public adoption of the standard, an Auracast future isn’t too far off.

Auracast could make audio guides and subtitles obsolete

Auracast could be useful for situations where you have public audio streams that could benefit from serving multiple people with the same audio at the same time. Alternative languages at movie theaters are one example, but it goes beyond that. Museums could allow visitors to join guided tours on their own Bluetooth headphones or hearing aids that will likely provide better sound quality, saving them money on audio guides stock and making it easier to join a tour ad-hoc.

It could also be useful for those muffled and mumbling public announcements in airports or train stations, making these announcements more granular, with people only tuning into channels relevant for their gates or their train rather than all available loudspeaker announcements. Of course, this shouldn’t replace speaker announcements fully for accessibility and simplicity’s sake, but it’s an interesting idea nonetheless.

Auracast could be a game changer for those with hearing impairments

Auracast also has the potential to replace the age-old t-coil technology that’s used to provide persons with hearing aids with clearer audio in public places. If you’re not familiar with t-coil, or telecoil, it’s a technology that was first introduced in the 1930s using a simple but ingenious physics trick that stood the test of time. A t-coil is basically just a copper wire coiled around a stick inside hearing aids — hence the name.

It was originally supposed to react to electromagnetic signals from landline phones, but has been adopted to provide much more than that, particularly in the US. Here, a lot of buildings are equipped with t-coil loops, which allow those who wear hearing aids with t-coils to pick up sound directly from microphones or other audio sources in the room, without having to rely on external speakers or anything.

While t-coils are invaluable, they also take up a lot of space in increasingly smaller hearing aids and don’t provide the same sound quality you’d expect from hearing aids these days. Here’s where Auracast comes in. On top of providing exciting new use cases for everyone, Auracast also has the potential to move mass-deployable hearing aid technology into the 21st century.

Auracast is well positioned for this. According to hearing aid manufacturer GN Hearing, all major hearing aid makers have pledged to support Auracast in their upcoming devices, with many new products slated to hit the markets after CES 2024.

Auracast is getting ready for prime time

Auracast is an important part of the new Bluetooth LE Audio specification, and it should be clear why. The addition could make Bluetooth even more versatile than it already is, allowing you to use your headphones in a lot more contexts than ever before. And even if public adoption is slower than we’d all hope, you’ll still benefit from sharing your audio stream with your friends or family when you’re on a plane or train.