Summary Bluesky, a decentralized social network gaining traction with former X users, has released version 1.100 of its app.

The update introduces chat reactions in direct messages, mirroring a popular X feature, with a selection of initial emojis and access to the full library.

Bluesky's search page has been revamped into an "Explore" page, offering trending topics, suggested accounts based on interests, and more.

Born as a decentralized alternative to popular social media platforms, BlueSky first went into invite-only beta for iOS users in 2023. It subsequently expanded to Android in the same year, with public availability in the following.

Bluesky has since crossed the 30 million user mark, and without a doubt, a significant portion of those are disgruntled former X (Twitter) natives that fled the Elon Musk-owned platform to seek alternatives. But users aren't the last of what Bluesky is adopting from X — it is borrowing some features too.