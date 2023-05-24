Few products have dominated their respective spaces like the Blue Yeti has USB microphones over the past decade. Whether you are an aspiring streamer or podcaster, a veteran musician, or you simply just want better audio in your video chat app, the Blue Yeti is an excellent choice. It offers fantastic sound quality for its price point, it sets up in seconds, and it's built to last for years. We like it at its normal price of $130, so recommending it on sale for $90 is a no-brainer.

As someone who has owned a Blue Yeti for several years, I can attest to its sound quality and durability. The microphone can pull in audio from almost any direction, producing a nice warm tone, and it does a great job of eliminating background noise. I also like the onboard controls for gain and pattern selection, the one-touch mute button, and the built-in, zero-latency headphone output. It also has a very cool, old school microphone look to it, and comes with its own (detachable) stand.

Source: Amazon Blue Yeti USB Mic $90 $130 Save $40 The Blue Yeti has been a staple in the USB microphone space for more than a decade, thanks to its easy plug-and-play setup, broadcast-quality sound, and reliability. It's perfect for Zoom calls, podcasting, streaming, and recording music, and it couldn't be easier to recommend at this discounted price. $90 at Best Buy $90 at Amazon

Other Blue Yeti microphones on sale

In addition to the original Blue Yeti, Logitech is discounting some of its other products. For starters, there's the Premium USB Gaming microphone, and the Logitech for Creators edition mic. Both are essentially repackaged versions of the original Blue Yeti, with special edition colorways and downloadable themes, and they both come in at the same discounted price of $90. Then there's the Logitech Blue Yeti Game Streaming Kit, which is on sale for $100. It includes a Blue Yeti microphone, a custom Blue Pop Filter (for blocking out popping sounds), and exclusive Streamlabs themes. All three products work with both PCs and Macs, as well as PlayStation consoles.

If I were shopping for a new USB microphone today, I'd absolutely spring for another Blue Yeti. It's also the USB microphone I'd recommend for most people in this price range. It doesn't drop this far below $100 very often, so you'll want to take advantage of this deal while you can.