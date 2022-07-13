Since they launched, the Blue Yeti and Blue Snowball USB mics have been staples for gamers and podcasters on a budget the world over, and they both have a hefty discount this Prime Day. With a diverse range of modes, easy-to-use controls, and audio quality that punches above their respective price points, that popularity is well deserved. While both mics are good to go as-is, there are plenty of third-party accessories. With options from boom arms, pop filters, and even shock mounts to squeeze a bit more quality and ease of use out of them, there's room for either mic to grow with your setup, and no need to just buy a new one if you wanted to upgrade down the line.

The Blue Yeti set the standard for a good USB microphone. With three mic capsules, it supports four pickup patterns, making it very versatile, especially at this price point. In addition to the pattern selector on the back, it also sports a knob to adjust gain easily, and a headphone jack paired to the volume knob on the front for easy monitoring. The Yeti has the flexibility you're looking for if you have more than one use case but the budget for just one mic. When we reviewed the more expensive Yeti X, our verdict was that as good as it was, anyone with a Blue Yeti didn't need to shell out the extra money. This deal pushes the already affordable Yeti even further away from the Yeti X.

While this isn't the cheapest the Snowball iCE has ever been, it's within a dollar or two of it. As affordable as it already is, any discount is impressive. It's hard to match the audio quality you get from it for the same price, and this sale makes it an almost irresistible deal for anyone looking to get an entry-level microphone. With the same unique styling and great performance for the money that made the original Blue Snowball so popular, the Snowball iCE is a steal of an entry-level microphone, and today's Prime Day sale drives it even lower.

