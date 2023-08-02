YouTube is more than a video-sharing platform. Still, the freedom for anyone to upload videos means you may come across something you don't want to see. But that's where blocking a YouTube channel comes in. Whether a channel usually shares contrary views, posts offensive content, or is simply unamusing, you can block it to remove its videos from your recommendations. The process is swift, and you can do it on your smartphone, a desktop browser, or YouTube Kids running on your child's sturdy tablet.

Can you block an entire channel on YouTube?

While YouTube offers two options for blocking inappropriate content, censoring an entire channel is impossible. You can stop video recommendations from a channel to avoid seeing them on your homepage. But that's not an absolute fix, as they may still appear in search results and the subscriptions tab if you don't unsubscribe.

If you're furious about nasty comments people make on your videos, hide them from your channel. This removes their remarks from your channel until you unblock them. YouTube doesn't notify them of the changes, but their words remain invisible.

That said, you can block inappropriate videos or an entire channel on the YouTube Kids app. The app is designed with your kid's safety in mind, so it makes sense that YouTube lets you block offensive channels entirely.

Block YouTube channels from appearing in your feed

Instructing YouTube to stop recommending a channel is the simplest to avoid seeing its videos. The process is the same whether you watch videos from desktop browsers or the Android and iOS apps.

Open the YouTube app on your phone or visit youtube.com in a web browser. Go to the YouTube homepage and find a video from the channel you want to block. Tap the menu button next to the video title. Select Don't recommend channel to stop seeing their videos on your feed. 2 Images Close An info card reiterating your choice replaces the video on your screen. Tap Undo if you blocked the wrong channel. Close

Similarly, you can stop recommending a channel from YouTube Shorts. When you see a short video you don't like on the app, click the menu button in the upper-right corner, then tap Don't recommend this channel to block it.

You have only a few minutes to Undo your action. Once it disappears, you can't unblock the individual channel again (more on that later).

While YouTube is doing its best to deal with spam comments, some users still find a way to bypass the algorithm. If someone keeps posting spam comments on your videos, you can hide them from your YouTube channel.

Locate an offensive or spam comment under your YouTube video. Click the profile picture beside it to show their profile card. You'll see brief information about the channel and comments they made on your videos. Tap View Channel to visit their YouTube page. (You might have to scroll down to see the button if they have several comments.) 2 Images Close Click the menu button in the upper-right corner of the page. Tap Hide user from my channel. 2 Images Close You'll see a pop-up window stating that YouTube will hide the user's existing and future comments from your channel. Tap Hide user to confirm. Close

Find the spam comment under your YouTube video. Click the profile picture beside it to open the channel's page. Switch to the About section. Select the flag icon in the lower-right segment of the page. Click Hide user from my channel. Select Submit to hide the user's previous and subsequent comments on your channel.

Blocking specific channels from commenting on your videos doesn't affect other users' comments. If you don't need people's thoughts on your videos, learn to turn YouTube comments on and off instead.

How to unblock YouTube channels

You can't view a list of channels that you blocked on your homepage or unblock them individually. If you want to see videos from a channel again, you must clear all.

Navigate to My Google Activity page and sign in to your account. Select Other activity on the left navigation pane. Scroll down to the YouTube "Not interested" feedback section and click Delete under it. Select Delete again to confirm.

However, you can unblock the individual users you restricted from commenting on your videos. Their existing comments are gone for good, but new ones will be visible. You can do this from the YouTube app or website by visiting the channel's page if you remember their name. Otherwise, you're better off using YouTube Studio.

Sign in to YouTube Studio. Select Settings in the lower-left corner. Click Community. Locate the user you want to unblock inside the Hidden users box. Tap the X button next to their name. Select Save.

How to block channels on YouTube Kids

In addition to setting up parental controls on Google Assistant, the YouTube Kids app is streamlined to keep your little ones entertained while offering adequate safety from unsuitable content. But if you come across any inappropriate channel or video on the app, you can block them altogether. Your preference syncs with the regular YouTube app if your child uses the same account on both.

Block videos from the YouTube Kids app

Go to the YouTube homescreen and find a video you want to block. Tap the more options next to its title. Select Block this video. Solve the on-screen problem or enter your parental passcode to confirm.

Block channels for kids from the YouTube app

Open YouTube and sign in to your linked parent account. Visit the page of the channel you want to block. Tap more options in the upper-right corner. Tap Block channel for kids. Select Continue. 2 Images Close Tap Block on the right side of the kid's profile. Tap Done. Close

To unblock a channel in the future, follow the same process. After clicking Block channel for kids from the options, tap Unblock next to the child's profile, then tap Done.

You can't unblock individual videos from YouTube kids. If you change your mind, you must clear all or nothing.

Open the YouTube app and sign in to your linked parent account. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Click Settings. Select Parent settings at the top. Tap the YouTube Kids profile you want to work on. Click Unlock videos. Tap Unblock to confirm.

Have your desired YouTube experience

YouTube's pattern of dealing with users you dislike might be different from most social media platforms. Nevertheless, restricting channels from showing in your YouTube feed and commenting on your videos are alternative ways to personalize your experience.