YouTube is an unrivaled resource thanks to its massive and unique library of video content, but Google has seemingly been leveraging that exclusivity as a way to increase advertisements lately. Without a premium subscription, ad interruptions aren’t just an annoyance — they can be so frequent that they deter some people from viewing YouTube content altogether. Now, some YouTube viewers have found a workaround for the issue, and all it takes is a good VPN.

According to a few posters on Reddit, connecting to the internet with a VPN and setting your location to Albania will allow you to avoid ads while watching YouTube. Some redditors claim that this is because it is illegal for YouTube to stream advertisements in the country. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case — the VPN loophole is likely working for YouTube viewers because Google's ad platform doesn’t support the Albanian language just yet (via Euronews). Once Google and YouTube recognize the language, however, the company will still need to ensure that it is complying with European and international standards — this applies to both copyright and tax legislation.

In the meantime, connecting to YouTube via an Albanian IP address will cause monetized videos to play without ads. We tested and found this working on both mobile and desktop, and it appears that there are no content restrictions, either. Interestingly, using a YouTube Premium account while connected to a VPN in Albania resulted in a warning that Premium benefits "may not be available in your current location" and that "you may see ads here." However, no ads were shown, regardless of Premium membership status.

Whether Google will eventually add support for Albania on YouTube has yet to be seen. However, the VPN loophole likely won’t fly under Google’s radar for very long. Ad blockers were once a reliable way to avoid invasive advertisements while viewing content on YouTube. That being said, Google’s push to grow its Premium subscriber base has also resulted in fewer workarounds — one of which happens to be ad blocking.

Recently, more YouTube viewers have noticed throttling and fewer features when they have an ad blocker enabled on the website. Full-screen and theater modes seem to be inaccessible when attempting to view content with an ad blocker on. At the end of 2023, Google made small tweaks to YouTube’s UI as well to reduce ad skipping — the skip button on the website became noticeably smaller over advertisements. Although it is now more opaque and arguably easier to spot, it still takes some getting used to in order to quickly skip over interruptions while viewing.

While it’s not impossible to watch YouTube videos without a Premium account, it’s becoming more difficult to do so without a considerable amount of frustration. A VPN can help you mask your location as you use the internet, and it can bolster your privacy — but it might not be a long-term solution to annoying YouTube advertisements. For now, it could be worth trying, if you can’t stomach the ever-rising cost of a Premium subscription.