Blocking certain websites has benefits, including boosting productivity, time management, and removing distractions. When children or others share your devices, protect them from harmful content online. Considering the vast nature of the internet, you can't restrict every website at once. But you can do it as you go.

You have the luxury of extensions, inbuilt blocking features, and parental control settings on your computer, depending on the browser you use. However, using these features only applies to that browser, which means you'll bump into the websites on another app. A drastic measure is to alter the hosts file on your preferred computer so that installed browsers can't access the website. This article shows you how to block websites in different ways.

How to block websites on Google Chrome

Chrome doesn't provide settings for blocking websites unless you use an Enterprise or Education level account and you're its administrator. On your personal account, install extensions from the Chrome Web Store to block websites.

The mobile version of Chrome doesn't support extensions, so you can't block websites. The best you can do is block the content within them, such as annoying pop-ups and redirects, automatic downloads, and more. Blocking websites on your PC doesn't apply to the mobile browser. You're still able to access the site.

Alternatively, use SafeSearch. While the feature doesn't exactly block websites, it filters them so that inappropriate content from search results doesn't appear often. You can customize its settings to choose the level of filtering that suits your preferences.

Use the following steps to open the Chrome Web Store and block websites with extensions:

Block websites with extensions on a Chrome computer browser

Launch Google Chrome and click the three-dot button beside your profile icon. Go to Extensions > Visit Chrome Web Store. In the store, search for Block site. You'll see extensions for restricting websites. For this guide, we use Block Site: Site Blocker & Focus Mode. Click the extension to open its information page. Click Add to Chrome to install it. Chrome opens the extension. If it doesn't, click the puzzle piece icon beside the address bar and go to Manage Extensions. Alternatively, click the three-dot icon beside your profile icon and go to Extensions > Manage Extensions. Click the toggle switch beside the extension to activate it. Click the puzzle icon beside Chrome's address bar. Click the Block Site extension. Select Go to Options. Type the website's domain or paste it in the text box. For example, instagram.com. Click Add Item to block it. If you opened the website in a Chrome tab, click the puzzle icon again, then select the extension. Select Block Site to restrict it.

Block websites with SafeSearch on the Chrome mobile app

Open the Chrome app and visit google.com/safesearch. Choose how your browser filters explicit content. Filter hides them when possible. Blur hides the images and displays explicit texts and links. Close

How to block websites on Microsoft Edge

Website blocking on Microsoft Edge works similarly to Chrome. You need extensions to do it, and they don't work on the mobile app. Blocked websites on the PC don't apply to the mobile app, so you'll still see the website on your phone or tablet. Use the following steps to begin:

Click the three-dot button in the upper-right corner. It's beside your profile icon. Select Extensions. Click Open Microsoft Edge Add-ons Website. Search for Block site. You'll see results for different extensions. We use Block Site by Free Simple Apps for this guide. Click Get beside the extension to install it. Click the puzzle piece icon beside the address bar. Click Block current site if you opened the website. If not, click the extension's settings icon. Enter the website's domain into the provided text box. Then click +.

How to block websites on Safari

Apple computers and phones have a Screen Time feature that lets you control and manage how much you use your device. Since Safari has no built-in website blocking features, use Screen Time to restrict adult websites.

The settings apply to every browser you install on the device, not only Safari. You can secure your settings with a passcode so that no one resets them without permission. Safari supports extensions, and you can install one from the App Store. If your computer runs macOS Sonoma, the steps are similar on mobile devices.

Here's how to block websites on Apple Safari:

Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner of your screen. Select System settings. Go to Screen Time > Content & privacy. Click the toggle switch beside Content & privacy. Click Content Restrictions. Next to Access to Web Content, select Limit Adult Website. Select Allowed Websites Only if you prefer to make a custom list of websites the device can access. Click Done.

How to block websites on every browser with your computer's hosts file

The hosts file maps IP addresses to host names. Imagine it as a phonebook for the internet that connects website names to their current addresses. When you search for a website's domain name (for example, www.blockthiswebsite.com) in your browser, your computer looks up the IP address associated with that domain.

You'll override this lookup process when you alter the file and add a loopback address. A loopback address is a special IP address representing a local host (your device). The most common type is 127.0.0.1.

When you instruct your computer to associate a website with the loopback address, you create a dead end and direct the traffic back to yourself rather than reaching out to a server on the internet.

Changes to your computer's hosts file apply throughout the system and block a website on every browser and app you install. They take effect immediately. Do not attempt the following procedure unless you have moderate technical knowledge to avoid incorrect modifications and system issues.

Block websites with hosts files on Windows PCs

From your file explorer, go to This PC > Local Disk (C:) > Windows > System32 > Drivers > etc. Right click hosts, click Open with, and select Notepad. On some PCs, you may need to take ownership of the hosts file before opening it with Notepad. Go to the last line of the hosts file in Notepad. Then, type the loopback address, 127.0.0.1. Press the spacebar to leave a gap, then type the website domain you want to block. For example, www.pinterest.com. Go to File > Save.

Block websites with hosts files on MacBooks

Open Terminal from the Launchpad or use Finder to search for it. Enter your admin password. It doesn't appear on the screen as you type, so you can't make mistakes. It's Apple's way of protecting your privacy. Press return. Use the arrow keys on your keyboard to move down to the loopback address (127.0.0.1). Move right to the end of the line. Press return to add a new line underneath. Retype the loopback address, then press tab. Type the domain of the website you want to block. For example, www.instagram.com. To add multiple websites, add new lines, retype the loopback address, and enter the domain. Press Command + O to save the changes. Then close Terminal and test the website.

Say goodbye to unwanted websites

You can't control what goes up on the internet. But you can control what you see to some extent. These steps and tricks will help you and your loved ones keep unwanted content at bay. However, search engines are a small part of the ways they can pop up on your screens. Distracting content may also come as ads that interrupt your experience. You can block them on your phones, tablets, and PCs easily.