The Google Chrome browser offers features like tab management, extensions, online security, and more. It’s easy to lose track of time while scrolling through social media sites on your phone, laptop, or Chromebook. You can block specific URLs on the browser and reclaim your time. However, the process isn’t straightforward. This guide shows you how to block any website in Chrome.

How to block websites in Chrome on desktop

You can’t block websites directly via the Chrome browser. However, you can use a few workarounds like third-party Chrome extensions and parental controls.

Chrome Enterprise and Education admins can block or allow URLs.

Using BlockSite in Chrome

The simplest way to block websites is to install and use the BlockSite extension in Chrome. It lets you add websites to your block list and reduce distractions.

Its Limited Plan is free but only lets you block three websites. The subscription offers perks like password protection, custom block pages, and the ability to block unlimited sites. The monthly plan starts at $10.99. You can save more with a yearly plan costing $3.99 a month or a six-month plan for $6.99 a month.

Go to the BlockSite page from your browser. Click Add to Chrome. Select Add extension. Click I Accept. Select Skip for Limited Plan at the upper-right corner if you don’t want to subscribe. On the Block Sites page, click Add to Block List. Type the website name in the search bar. Click the + icon. Select Done. If you don’t want a BlockSite popup for every social media site, go to Settings and toggle off Turn on smart ‘add site’ popups.

You can also use the extension shortcut to block a website in Chrome. Here’s how to use it:

Click the puzzle icon in the upper-right corner of the window. Choose BlockSite. Select Block this site.

Using Google Family Link

If you want to block websites for a child, you can use Google's parental control app, Family Link. It will block the site on the Chrome browser wherever the child's Google account is signed in.

Here is how to block websites from the Chrome browser on desktop. The steps are similar for the Android app.

Visit the Family Link site. Log in with your Google account. Click Add Child if you have not added one. Choose Controls. Click Content Restrictions. Select Google Chrome from the list. Click Blocked. Enter the website URL and select Block.

Using the hosts file on Windows to block websites

You can edit the hosts file on your Windows PC to block any website.

Take a backup of the hosts file before making any changes.

Press the Windows key and enter Notepad. Right-click Notepad and select Run as administrator. In Notepad, go to File > Open. Type C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc in the address bar. Click the drop-down menu in the corner. Select All Files (*.*). Open the hosts file. Under the # sign, type 127.0.0.1 followed by a space and the name of the website you want to block. For instance, if you wish to block Instagram, type 127.0.0.1 www.instagram.com. Save the file. Restart your PC. You can also unblock the site by deleting the line you entered in the hosts text file.

Blocking websites via the router

Blocking sites through the router restricts access to sites on all devices on your Wi-Fi network. You can add websites you want to block from the companion app. You can search for parental control settings.

Another way is logging in to the admin panel via the router’s IP address. You will see it on a sticker at the back or bottom of your device. If you cannot find it, refer to our comprehensive guide to figure out the address on Windows, Mac, or Linux.

First, enter the router's IP address in the Chrome search bar and log in. Access the settings and search for parental controls or web filters. Enter the website you want to block and save the changes. The steps vary between devices.

How to block websites in Chrome on Android

Just like the website version, Chrome on Android doesn’t let you block websites directly. However, you can use the BlockSite app on your phone.

Download the BlockSite app from the Google Play Store. Launch the app. Choose your plan. Select Open Settings to grant it the necessary permissions. Follow the on-screen instructions. Select + Create. Close Enter an address in the search bar. Tap the + icon next to the website you want to block. Select Next. Close Choose a schedule. Tap Next. Select a name for the group. Tap Done. Close

How to block websites in Chrome on iOS

Blocking websites on iOS is straightforward with the Screen Time option. You can block adult sites or specific websites. For more control, you can also choose which sites you want to allow.

Tap Settings. Select Screen Time. Toggle on Content & Privacy Restrictions. Close Select Store, Web, Siri & Game Center. Tap Web Content. Close Select Limit Adult Websites. Choose Add Website under Never Allow. Close Enter the website URL.

Protect your child from harmful websites

Although Chrome doesn’t provide a simple way to block websites, other methods do the job. It should help prevent kids from accessing inappropriate or harmful content. You can also monitor their activity on a Chromebook by turning on parental controls.

If you’re not a fan of Google Search, you can change your default search engine in Chrome. You can switch to DuckDuckGo, Yandex, Microsoft Bing, or Yahoo Search.