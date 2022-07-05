Don’t want your ex to call you via Alexa? Here’s a way to block them

Smart speakers have really opened up new ways for us to stay connected with our family and friends. For instance, with an Amazon Echo speaker in your home, you can make hands-free calls to your contacts just by asking Alexa. While it’s a nice convenience to have, the feature could also allow some unwanted calls from either unknown callers or even those in your contact list whom you want to avoid. Thankfully, Amazon’s Alexa app has tools to help you filter and block unwanted callers on your Echo speakers.

If you’re using an Echo speaker, there’s a good chance that you already have the companion Amazon Alexa app installed on your phone. That’s where you will find all the settings required to filter out unwelcome callers.

Open the Alexa app and head to the Communicate tab from the bottom menu bar. On the next page, go to the contacts page by tapping on the Contacts icon in the top right corner. All your device contacts synced with Alexa will quickly populate the list on the page. You can identify your contacts with Alexa calling available through the blue check mark against their names. 3 Images Close Now, tap on the vertical ellipsis icon in the top right corner and look for the Block Contacts sub-menu. Selecting the option will reveal a handful of ways you can choose to block unwanted calls. Go to Block by Contact Name and hit Block against the contact you want to blacklist. Give your confirmation on the pop-up window. Unfortunately, you’ll have to do this one by one for each contact you want to restrict. You can also choose to only block unknown numbers using the dedicated toggle on the previous screen. 5 Images Close

Once you’re happy with your choices, you can move out of this section, and your settings will automatically be saved.

In case you need to unblock someone you had previously barred from calling you on your Alexa speakers, you can do it pretty easily.

2 Images

Close

Inside the Block Contacts sub-menu (the one in step 3 above), you will find a section called Blocked Contacts, listing all the contacts you have blocked. Use the Unblock button against each entry to remove them from this list. Hit Unblock again in the pop-up window, and that will do the job.

Instead of blocking a long list of contacts, you may want to allow a handful of close family members and friends to call you can your Echo speaker. There’s a way in the Alexa app to do exactly that.

From the Communicate tab, head to the Contacts section, and tap on the vertical ellipsis in the top right corner. 3 Images Close Now go to Manage Favorites, select all the contacts you want in the list using the checkboxes, and then hit Done at the bottom. Go back to the previous screen and tap on Contact Access. When in there, change the selection from All Contacts to Favorite Contacts Only. 4 Images Close

Using this method, you will be able to avoid both, having to create a lengthy block list and getting calls from unknown numbers. It’s easier this way to stay in touch with your family and friends without worrying about getting calls from unknown numbers or worse, acquaintances.

The hands-free smart assistant

The advent of smart speakers meant that voice assistants like Alexa can now help with many of our daily chores, such as ordering stuff from Amazon, starting your Roomba, or in this case, making and receiving calls.

Alexa-powered Amazon Echo speakers are compatible with a ton of smart home devices so that everything, from your smart plugs and lights to your thermostat and doorbell, is just a voice command away. And there’s no dearth of compatible services either. You’re free to use Apple Music to listen to favorite songs or Skype to make video calls. There’s so much you can do with your Echo smart speaker!