Not everyone needs to have access to you, and Skype helps you make sure of that. You can block people from calling or messaging you when they cause you discomfort, harass you, or you don't like them. They don't have to be on your contact list. As long as you can navigate to their profile, the option is there for your convenience. There's a slight variation in how you use this feature on different devices. But overall, it's simple.

Update the Skype app on your computer or mobile phones and tablets to access the latest changes. If you don't to deal with updates, use the web app. Microsoft's developers continuously improve it for peak performance and security. Here's how to halt communication with someone on Skype using any of the platforms.

What happens if you block people on Skype?

When you block anyone on Skype, they can't call or send you messages. The contact moves into the Blocked contacts menu, which is accessible from the app's settings. Skype doesn't notify them of your actions, so they'll never know.

They may suspect that they've been blocked as your active online status becomes invisible until you unblock them. Also, they can't view your information, such as your profile picture, biography, and when you were last seen on the app.

The block feature applies to anyone, from your contact list to strangers you search for in Skype's user directory. It doesn't stop unfamiliar people from reaching you in the future. If you don't want them calling you, adjust your privacy settings so that only contacts can contact you.

You'll still see their messages if you and the person you blocked are in the same group chat. Remove them if you're the administrator.

How to block someone on Skype

You can visit someone's profile and block them. If they're not on your contact list, search for them in the public directory and do it. The web version or downloadable PC app gives you an expansive view, but the mobile app is quicker. Whichever method you prefer, here's how to block people:

Open Skype. Under the Chats or Contacts menu, tap someone's name. It opens a conversation screen. Tap their name at the top of the screen to view their profile. Close Scroll down to the bottom and select Block contact. Close Tap the toggle switch to make a report. Select your reason and tap Block and report. If you don't want to make a report, forget the switch and tap Block. Close

Block strangers on Skype via the mobile app

Open Skype. From any of the menus, tap the search bar at the top of the screen. Enter a person's name and select them from the search results under People. They appear under the Skype directory if they're not on your contact list. Close Tap their name at the top of the conversation screen. Scroll down to the bottom of their profile and select Block contact. Close Turn on the toggle switch to report them. Select your reason and tap Block and report. Ignore the switch and tap Block if you don't want to make a report. Close

Launch Skype or visit skype.com on a browser and log in to your account. Under the Chats or Contacts menu in the left sidebar, right click a contact. Select View profile. Scroll down to the bottom and click Block contact. Turn on the toggle switch to report them. Select your reason and click Block and report. If you don't want to make a report, ignore the switch and click Block.

Block strangers on Skype via computers

Launch Skype or visit skype.com on a browser and log in to your account. Click the search box in the left sidebar and type someone's name to find them. Scroll down to the bottom and click Block contact. Activate the toggle switch to report them. Select your reason and click Block and report. If you don't want to make a report, leave the switch and click Block.

If you use Skype for Business, right click the contact you want to block. Go to Change Privacy Relationship > Blocked contacts and click OK.

How to unblock someone on Skype

You may change your mind and give blocked contacts a second or third chance. As their profile disappears from view, enter Skype's settings menu to unblock them. Follow the steps below to do it.

Unblock people on Skype via the mobile app

Open Skype. Tap your name at the top of the screen. Close Go to Settings > Contacts. Tap Blocked contacts. Tap Unblock beside someone's name. Close

Unblock people on Skype via computers

Launch Skype or visit skype.com on a browser and log in to your account. Click the three-dot icon beside your name in the upper-left corner. Select Settings. Go to Contacts > Blocked contacts. Click Unblock beside someone's name.

How to restrict strangers from calling you on Skype

You may be an easy target for spammers and advertisers. A simple search is all they need to find and interact with you. You can restrict your phone from ringing when they call. Skype only notifies you that you have a missed call when you open the app.

Better yet, hide your profile so that it doesn't appear in search results when people outside your contact list try to find you. The steps work similarly on PC and mobile apps.

Open Skype. Tap your name at the top of the screen. Close Go to Settings > Privacy. Tap the toggle switch under Calling. Close To define who can find you through searches, go to Settings > Contacts > Privacy. Tap the toggle switch beside Appear in search results. Under Phone number, add another mobile number people can find you with. Under Profile, tap View list to see everyone to whom your profile is visible. By default, all your contacts appear there. Close To block anyone from seeing your profile information, tap the three-dot icon beside their name. Select Delete contact. This option removes them from the view list, not your contact list. Close

Restrict who can see your Skype profile and presence

Open Skype. Tap your name at the top of the screen. Close Go to Settings > Account & Profile. Tap Profile picture and switch the visibility to Contacts only. Close To hide your online status, return to your profile options and tap Active or any status you've set it to. Select Invisible. People continue to see the last time you set your account to active. This way, they think you're offline. Close On the PC version, click the green circle beside your profile picture. Then select Invisible.

Control who has access to you on Skype

Blocking people is the best way to end all communication on Skype. That doesn't stop them from contacting you on other social media apps where you have accounts. A nicer alternative is muting them. When you mute people on Skype, they can call and message you. You don't see or hear the notifications, especially if they're way more enthusiastic about conversations than you.