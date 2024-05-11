As you build your empire in Monopoly Go, you may suffer from some crushing defeats along the way. Monopoly Go is not a multiplayer game, but there are still ways for other players to spoil the fun. So to help you gain peace of mind, we will teach you all the ways to block someone in Monopoly Go, whether that is to unfriend them in the game or prevent them from demolishing your landmarks; there are some workarounds you can use while playing on your preferred gaming device. So, we've created a guide to teach everyone how to block someone on Monopoly Go.

How to block people in Monopoly Go

Unfortunately, there is no direct way to block players in Monopoly Go. But you can prevent easy access to players on your friends list for choosing to demolish your buildings. If you've met a bad egg in Monopoly Go, here's how to unfriend them.

Open Monopoly Go. Tap Friends in the bottom right corner. Select the Leaderboard tab. Close Tap the name of the listed friend you wish to block. Tap the Remove button. Close

Quieting your presence online

Once you've linked your Facebook account, it will add friends to your in-game list. You can try de-linking your Facebook account to prevent more unwanted players from populating your list.

Otherwise, don't post your invite link in public spaces like Discord, Reddit, TikTok, and X. That way, you can control who is on your friends list and won't become an easy target in their Revenge tab. Also, don't forget to ignore friend requests you receive from strangers.

How to report players in Monopoly Go

Unfortunately, since anyone is a free target in Monopoly Go, it is difficult to control who can or can't attack you. However, if you find a specific troublemaker who attacks your landmarks consistently, you can consider reporting them to Monopoly Go's customer service in the Android or iOS app. Due note that this option should only be sparingly used when you've suspected foul play and they've directly violated the game's guidelines and terms of service. To submit a report, follow the steps below.

Navigate to the Triple three lines (Hamburger) button at the top right corner. Tap Settings. Close Tap Customer Service. Select the Chat box button next to the Magnifying glass icon or scroll to the bottom and select Chat with us. Close Report all the details about the player and why they violated Monopoly Go's terms of service and guidelines.

How to block players on the Monopoly Go board

If you still have trouble with players attacking your landmarks, it is time to shield up. Monopoly Go has a built-in mechanic that prevents ongoing attacks up to three levels. All it requires is to ensure you have a shield ready to go before you log out of the app; anytime a player initiates a Shutdown, it will automatically shield the landmark. You can check the shield capacity by previewing the shield icon next to the Hamburger button.

Remember that players can still commit Bank Heists, and there is currently no way to prevent them.

Monopoly Go is not an offline game

Scopely's hit mobile game, Monopoly Go, requires an online connection to play. Although you will find reported Monopoly Go hacks involving free dice rolls using the Airplane Mode glitch, it still needs a stable connection. If you have trouble staying online, you can check out some other games that work completely offline.