It's amazing how we can access content on any topic on the internet. However, the free and open nature of the web has its downsides. I'm a tech-savvy parent of a curious 5-year-old boy, and I'm aware of how easy it is to come across media that's unsuitable for children. It worries me that the best phones for kids often don't come pre-configured to filter sensitive material.

There are ways to block inappropriate and disturbing content on Android. Most are free and require little technical expertise to set up. These methods are ideal if you want to prevent your children from seeing inappropriate images or videos online. They also work if you want to limit your exposure to such content.