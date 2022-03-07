At the beginning of February, Activision Blizzard released its fourth-quarter financial results. Like most earnings reports, the document is filled with all kinds of tasty tidbits, including a line that could be construed as interest in bringing "all-new" Warcraft content to mobile. Well, Blizzard has just confirmed what this report hinted at; the company is indeed working on a Warcraft mobile game, which will be the first game from Blizzard officially set in the Warcraft universe that's designed from the ground up for mobile.

The above screenshot comes from Blizzard's latest blog post, with the crucial bits underlined. As you can see, the company has confirmed a future mobile game that's to be set in the Warcraft universe. Details are incredibly light, though Blizzard states that more info will be incoming this May.

Of course, today's lack of detail leaves plenty of room for guesswork of what might be incoming. However, Blizzard's careful language may be a clue, as today's announcement talks about a game set in the Warcraft universe, without actually mentioning World of Warcraft (even though today's announcement was primarily centered around talking about WoW/Hearthstone and future content). So to me, the upcoming Warcraft mobile game sounds like some sort of offshoot, perhaps a casual game? Of course, we'll learn more in May, so until then, have fun guessing what Blizzard has up its sleeve.

