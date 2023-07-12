Source: Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 Looking for a cost-effective video doorbell option? The Blink doorbell is an excellent alternative to pricier models. It can be used wirelessly or connected to your existing door chime and comes with all the features you need in a smart doorbell. With the current 50% discount, it's an absolute steal! $30 at Amazon

There are many desirable video doorbells on the market, and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, some of the top models are on sale. One of the greatest deals we've come across is the Blink Video Doorbell, which we highly recommend to those who want a video doorbell but don't want to spend a ton of money. Although it may not have as many features as the pricier models, it is an excellent choice to safeguard your house from porch pirates and welcome friends and family. Currently, the Blink Video Doorbell is available for a mere $30, making it a cost-effective solution for home security. This deal is so good, it's chief among many of the desirable smart home deals.

You should buy Blink Video Doorbell — here's why

The Blink Video Doorbell is an exceptional option that offers remarkable value for its price, which makes it one of the best video doorbells around. For only $30, it boasts features comparable to more expensive models priced at $100 or more. Its 1080p HD camera has infrared night vision, two-way audio, motion detection, and doorbell alerts, so you'll always be aware of what's going on at your doorstep. It can function wirelessly or be connected to your existing wiring.

Plus, if you have a Blink Mini camera (which is also on sale, by the way), it can be used as a wireless chime too. Setting up the camera is a breeze, and the companion app is extremely user-friendly. The Blink doorbell does not require a mandatory subscription plan or a Sync Module, although having these can enhance its capabilities. It's also important to note that there are some limitations when accessing the live video feed. If you use the doorbell on batteries, you can only view live video when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Audio quality and night vision are also not consistent, and there may be a delay in receiving alerts.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the Blink Video Doorbell is still a compelling product, especially at its affordable price. It can be integrated with smart platforms like Alexa and IFTTT, adding even more value and potential. If you're in the market for an inexpensive way to enhance your home security, the Blink doorbell is the perfect option, and at just $30, it's an absolute steal.