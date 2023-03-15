Source: Blink Blink Video Doorbell $35 $50 Save $15 This Blink video doorbell is an excellent alternative to the more expensive options. It can operate wirelessly or connect to your in-home chime, it contains most of the features you'd want in a smart doorbell, and today's discount makes it an even better value. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy

You've got your pick from plenty of great Ring Video Doorbell alternatives these days, with offerings for just about every platform and price point. One option we really like in the budget-friendly category is the Blink Video Doorbell. It's not as feature packed as some of the more expensive models, and while that means a few compromises, if you're looking for a low-cost way to protect your home from porch pirates and other miscreants, you should absolutely consider this Blink model, on sale for just $35.

Why you should buy the Blink Video Doorbell

The biggest selling point for the Blink doorbell is, obviously, its price tag. It's a great value at its normal retail price of $50, and that value only increases with today's discount. This is one small price to pay for a video doorbell that can still pull off a lot of what the more expensive $100+ options do. It has a 1080p HD camera with infrared night vision, two-way audio, so you can talk to your front door visitors, and alerts for both motion detection and doorbell presses. It can be used either wirelessly, or connected to your current chime system, or if you already have a Blink Mini camera, that can be used as a wireless chime, as well.

The camera installs in minutes, and setup is a breeze with the companion app. The Video Doorbell doesn't require a mandatory subscription plan to work, or a Sync Module, as other Blink cameras do, but both of these are optional, and having them will improve its capabilities. This is where the compromises start to creep in: you can't access the live video feed without it being hardwired, or connected to a Sync Module. That means that if you just run the Doorbell standalone, on batteries, you'll only be able to see live video when the ringer is pressed, or motion is detected. This was one of our biggest complaints in our review, along with rough audio quality, inconsistent night vision, and a delay in receiving alerts.

Despite these caveats, we still think the Blink Video Doorbell is a very compelling product at this price, and since it's compatible with smart platforms like Alexa and IFTTT, there's even more value and potential to unlock. If you're already invested in one of these ecosystems, or you are just looking for an inexpensive way to beef up your home security, grab the Blink while you can for a mere $35.