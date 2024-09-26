Save 50% Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 The Blink Video Doorbell is one of the best options if you're looking to monitor your home on the cheap. Not only will you get plenty of great features like two-way audio, night vision, and motion detection — but it's now just $30 for a limited time. $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

Sometimes having a lock on your door just isn't enough. And if you've been thinking about ways to protect or at least keep an eye on your home, cameras are the way to go. And while security cameras can be a pain to set up, they don't have to be if you choose the right one. That's where the Blink Video Doorbell comes in, with its compact design that's meant to replace your existing doorbell, while also providing a way to check in and visually see who's at your front door without actually being there.

And perhaps the best part about this device is that it doesn't cost all that much, especially now, with a special promotion that drops it down to just $30. This deal can be found at both Amazon and Best Buy, with both retailers taking 50% off the original retail price. What really puts this over the top is that this is one of our top picks when it comes to smart doorbell cameras. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Blink Video Doorbell?

The Blink Video Doorbell is one of the best investments you can make if you're looking for a way to bring peace of mind while you're away from your home. The video doorbell is affordable and easy to install, taking the place of your existing doorbell, and doesn't require any wiring to get it working.

The Blink Video Doorbell has a camera that can capture great video during the day, and it can also accomplish this at night thanks to its IR sensors. You also get motion activated alerts, and on-demand video whenever you want to check in on your front porch.

Furthermore, it also features two-way audio, which means you can have a conversation with people at your front door, even if you're not physically at the house. This provides an extra layer of protection, but also comes in handy just in case you need to talk to someone that's dropping off a package.

And if you have other smart devices in your home, like an Alexa speaker or smart display, you can also connect them to the doorbell to get alerts. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this unit. It's easy to set up, simple to use, and extremely cheap.

It also provides a wealth of great features and is more than enough to keep tabs on your home when you're away. Get it now for 50% off while you can. Or if you're still on the fence, check out some other video doorbell options while you're at it.