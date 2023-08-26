Source: Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $39 $60 Save $21 Amazon's Blink video doorbell includes most of the essential features without any of the expensive extras. It's battery-operated and uses standby mode to conserve charge, so you won’t have to replace batteries as often. The doorbell is down to just $49 on Amazon right now. $60 at Amazon $39 at Amazon

Your living space can be one of your biggest investments, and it’s important to make sure it’s protected from anything. While insurance will help with things like floods, fires and even theft, having a security system can help prevent or solve unwanted occurrences from happening around you or to your property. Regardless of whether you just want to ensure your Amazon packages arrive on time or if you’re genuinely concerned for the safety and security of your loved ones, a security system is a sound investment to make for your peace of mind.

Setting up smart video doorbells and security cameras may seem like a daunting task, but these cameras are easy to install and will cover all of your bases. There are lots of great options out there, including Blink security cameras that are now on sale at Amazon. These compact cameras and doorbells made it to our lists of best security cameras and best smart video doorbells for your home, and they’re now selling for as little as $25 on Amazon.

Why buy Blink smart home doorbells and security cameras now?

This sale at Amazon drives prices down to just $25 on for certain cameras and models, with bundles and packs as low as $42. The best part about Blink is that it’s an Amazon brand, which means all of these items are Alexa-enabled. The video doorbell doesn’t differ from deal to deal, but the different camera options do, so it’s best to decide what will suit your needs the best.

For smaller outdoor spaces, just a couple cameras might suffice. This deal on the video doorbell and two wireless outdoor cameras comes to just $129 after a $111 discount right now and could do the trick. The system comes with a two-year battery life, two-way audio, decent night video, and custom alerts. The cameras are weather-resistant and feature reliable motion detection. (Note: the cameras and doorbells need the sync module to operate on Wi-Fi. The module can be purchased separately or, in some cases, is included in bundle deals.)

If you want to try out just the video doorbell or just a solitary camera, you can opt for that too. The doorbell is down to $39 from $60, and a compact indoor camera is as low as $25 instead of $35 right now. The doorbell can be set up in minutes and includes two AA batteries in the package, so it’s ready to install right away. With a screen Alexa device, you can easily see who’s at the door with simple voice commands. The same thing goes for any of the cameras: you can simply say “Alexa, show the front door camera” to see the live feed.

There is a wide variety of doorbell and camera deals here, and you’re sure to find what’ll suit your living space the best. We’ve included a full list here:

Single deals:

Blink video doorbell: Buy it for $39 (save $21)

Blink mini indoor plug-in camera: Buy it for $25 (save $10)

Blink outdoor wireless camera: Buy it for $45 (save $45)

Blink mini pan-tilt rotating indoor wired camera: Buy it for $42 (save $60)

Blink wired floodlight camera: Buy it for $60 (save $40)

Blink wireless floodlight camera: Buy it for $98 (save $42)

Camera bundle deals:

Two Blink outdoor cameras: Buy it for $90 (save $90)

Six Blink outdoor cameras: Buy it for $240 (save $240)

Eight Blink outdoor cameras: Buy it for $315 (save $315)

Two Blink mini indoor wired cameras: Buy it for $46 (save $19)

Blink floodlight camera + 2 outdoor cameras: Buy it for $130 (save $80)

Doorbell and camera bundles:

Blink video doorbell + mini camera: Buy it for $86 (save $44)

Blink video doorbell + mini camera with two-way audio: Buy it for $64 (save $21)

Blink video doorbell + 1 outdoor camera: Buy it for $89 (save $71)

Blink video doorbell + 2 outdoor cameras: Buy it for $129 (save $111)

Blink video doorbell + 3 outdoor cameras: Buy it for $164 (save $146)

Blink video doorbell + wired floodlight camera: Buy it for $99 (save $61)

Blink whole home bundle: Buy it for $131 (save $89)