Ring might be a popular choice for home security, but it's not the only camera company owned by Amazon. Just a few months before acquiring the leader in video doorbells, Amazon purchased Blink, another popular choice for security cameras both indoors and out. If you've had your eyes on boosting the safety in and around your home, all sorts of Blink products are on sale for Prime Day — including its three-camera Outdoor kit.

Although you can pick up security cameras for pretty cheap these days, buying multi-cam kits is a whole other subject. Blink Outdoor gets you three different modules to place around your house, all capable of surviving even the harshest weather conditions. This kit usually runs for a whopping $250 — home security ain't cheap, after all — but as part of Prime Day, you can grab it for just $125. That's 50% off, making for one of the steepest discounts we've seen yet and setting an all-time low for this particular bundle.

Blink Outdoor 3 camera kit — $125 off

$125 at Amazon

Of course, a deal is only as good as the device you're buying, and luckily, Blink's Outdoor cams are pretty fantastic. Each unit lasts up to two years on two AA batteries — no worrying about cables to recharge these. Two-way audio allows you to talk with incoming guests, while motion alert zones keep you updated on exactly what's happening around your home. As you might expect from an Amazon-owned company, these pair great with any Alexa-powered device — especially Echo Shows, which just so happen to be on sale as well.

As with most modern smart cameras, you'll likely want to subscribe to Blink's monthly plan to get the most from your cameras. As long as you're okay with adding another subscription to your list of recurring payments, this is a truly killer deal.

And hey, while you're building out your Blink ecosystem, you might as well grab some additional cameras. The Blink Mini is Amazon's Wyze competitor, right down to the friendly white cube design. A two-pack of Minis usually runs for $65, but you can grab them for just $30 right now. That's cheaper than a single Wyze Cam v3 — not too shabby. Ring's full-fledged Indoor cam is also discounted to just $55, while its Ring Video Doorbell competitor can be yours for just $50

Prime Day is almost over, so don't wait to grab any of these deals.