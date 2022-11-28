Source: Amazon Blink Outdoor $220 $480 Save $260 Blink cameras are remarkably straightforward and user-friendly, which is the appeal of many of the best smart home devices. They're also compact, which makes them easy to install and harder for intruders to detect. What's more, the Blink Outdoor can stand up to all but the most extreme weather (and it still works great indoors). At $220, this 6-pack offer is practically a steal and all you need to get your whole home covered. $220 6-camera set at Amazon

Like other Amazon companies such as Ring, Blink smart home devices take convenience and ease of use to the next level. Since they're so straightforward and easy to set up and manage, they take the hard work out of building out your entire smart ecosystem. Good outdoor security cameras aren't always cheap, though, so it's worth taking advantage of the significant savings offered by current Cyber Monday sales.

One of these Cyber Monday sales comes in the form of a six-pack Blink Outdoor. If you've ever wanted to equip your entire house with weather-resistant cameras, there's no better time than now. Despite a list price of $100 each, you can get your hands on the six-pack for just over $200 right now, at a savings of $260.

Why we love the Blink Outdoor

For starters, the Blink Outdoor is relatively tiny compared to most of its weather-resistant competitors. This is good for a few reasons. One, intruders and other potential bad actors will have a slightly harder time seeing it and avoiding it. Two, it's easier to install securely. Finally, it won't look bulky or out of place, simply because it's so small and nondescript.

But there's more to it than that. Users across the board agree that initial setup is as easy as can be, and continued monitoring, programming, and recording aren't difficult at all. Its customizable motion detection zones work well, so you won't miss any action if something does happen. Its microphone and speaker array are both more effective than you'd expect from something so small, and lets you see, hear, and talk with guests or anyone else who happens to be outside. If you pick up Blink's Sync Module 2, you can record to your own USB drive. Alternatively, you can get an extensive cloud recording subscription for $3 per month or $30 per year, per device.

It's not the ultimate security camera, as it can't record continuously 24/7, and it doesn't have a spotlight. But for periodic monitoring of your property and in-the-moment recordings in case of an event, the Blink Outdoor is great to have around. Now that multi-camera kit is available at such a big discount, consider stocking up.