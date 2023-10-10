Source: Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 $200 $400 Save $200 Bundled packs of the Blink Outdoor 4 are 50% off this Prime Day, making this deal one of the most affordable ways to install your first security camera system. With 1080p video, night vision, motion detection, and Alexa compatibility, the Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the best outdoor cameras, and that's before the Prime Day sale. $200 at Amazon

Amazon's latest iteration of their Blink outdoor security camera is one of their best yet. With upgrades across the board over its predecessor (one of our favorite outdoor security cameras), this excellent security camera is fantastic value this Prime Day.

Amazon is selling bundles of two or more Blink Outdoor 4's for 50% off. Our deal highlights the five-camera system, which we think is perfect for most homes, but you can go as low as two or as high as eight for the same savings. A single Blink Outdoor 4 is on sale, but only for 40% off.

This compact security camera's two-year battery life is the biggest reason to pick it up. While there are some drawbacks, this is a true "set it and forget it" camera.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4

While more feature-packed cameras exist, the Blink Outdoor 4 is the perfect choice for a no-nonsense outdoor security camera that does the basics well. The two-year battery life is a huge plus; most competitors only offer six months of charge. Of course, you don't want to sacrifice important features like voice chat and motion detection. Fortunately, the Blink Outdoor 4 doesn't disappoint.

The Blink Outdoor 4 offers motion-activated alerts, active temperature monitoring, 1080p recording, and a wider field of view than its predecessor (143 degrees compared to 110 on the Outdoor 3). However, there are a few drawbacks.

Firstly, the on-device image processing feature can differentiate between people and objects, but only if you subscribe to the $ 10-a-month Blink Subscription Plan. This is frustrating but not a deal-breaker for us. Secondly, its night vision is poor; while you'll be able to determine what's going on, most of its competitors offer a significantly better experience in this area.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is fantastic value for money this Prime Day, and its small and lightweight design makes it easy to install. However, if you want something more robust with better night vision, we recommend the Wyze Cam Outdoor v2. The Blink Outdoor 3 is on sale for 60% off this Prime Day, so if you're unimpressed with the Outdoor 4's range of features, you can get some extra savings by settling for the previous model.