Outdoor camera setups can be quite a pain. Depending on the type of coverage you desire, you may need to run cables and connectors, all the while hoping there is a power outlet close enough to make it all work. While there are plenty of wireless options, Blink throws its hat back in the ring with the Outdoor 4. It boasts a wider viewing angle, better picture quality, and improved motion alerts for an overall enhanced experience over the Outdoor 3. In addition, Blink claims to have maintained the two-year battery life on a pair of AA batteries, keeping it relatively low maintenance.

While I definitely noticed many of the improvements, it’s still a pricey camera system, and the question remains whether the quality and versatility of the Blink Outdoor 4 make up for the additional cost.

Source: Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 8.5 / 10 Amazon's Blink Outdoor 4 is a noted improvement over its predecessor, with a wider field of view, smarter motion detection, and enhanced low-light performance. Even with the advancements, Blink has maintained two years of battery life on a single pair of AA batteries which makes it stand out from the competition. Resolution 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) Night Vision Infrared Power Source 2x AA battery Operating limits -4 to 113° F Hub Required Yes, included Sync Module 2 Field of view 143° diagonal Dimensions 70 x 70 x 41 mm Weight 112 g Pros Outstanding battery life

Improved night time camera performance

Wide field of view Cons Still limited to 1080p

Expensive $120 at Amazon

Price and availability

The Blink Outdoor 4 is available through Amazon for a starting price of $120, which includes one camera and the Blink Sync Module 2. If you already have a Sync Module or Sync Module 2, a standalone camera to add to your setup runs you $110. However, buying a multiple-camera system from the start can save you money. For instance, if you purchase a 5-camera system, the cost is $400, so plan accordingly.

Blink also sells small silicone sleeves for $8. Not only do they change the color of the Outdoor 4, but they provide extra protection and additional grip if you choose to leave your camera freestanding.

Design, hardware, what’s in the box

If you’ve seen the Blink Outdoor series before, you will be familiar with the fourth-generation design. It features a squared-off, rugged plastic and rubber construction. At 70 x 70 x 41mm, it’s relatively compact, and at 112g, it’s sturdy enough to leave standing without mounting (as long as you aren’t in severe weather conditions). For indoor use, the camera can be balanced easily on a shelf, and its minimalist, plain design will blend in with many decor styles.

For installation, Blink includes a rotating mounting bracket, screws, and an additional bracket for positioning the camera at a right angle. While I don’t think wood or drywall would be an issue, vinyl siding might be challenging. Blink claims the mounting instructions work for brick surfaces, but I’m skeptical. I would look for alternative mounting solutions for outdoor areas if you know there isn’t an easy surface to screw into.

As expected, the Blink Outdoor 4 carries IP65 certification, marking it weather-resistant. It should withstand harsh rains and icy temperatures, but there are limits. Blink states the operating temperatures as between -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. While that won’t be an issue for most, if you’re in a particularly hot climate and the camera is in the sun, it may cause problems.

The Outdoor 4’s backplate is removed by using the tip of the mounting bracket which rotates the coin-sized screw on the device. You’ll also find a rubber gasket concealing a USB-C port. While the Outdoor 4 can be powered through USB-C, it compromises the device’s weather-proofing. I wouldn’t recommend it unless the camera is indoors or in a covered area outdoors. I understand the appeal of not trudging up a ladder every two years to change batteries, but be aware of the tradeoffs.

Around the front of the device, you’ll find the camera lens and microphone, which pairs with the speaker on the side to allow for two-way communication. The audio from the microphone and speaker is surprisingly good. I had no problem understanding what was being said, and the speaker got reasonably loud without distorting.

Unlike many Christmas presents, the Blink Outdoor 4 comes with the required pair of AA batteries needed to run it — a welcomed inclusion.

Setup and software

In the box, you’re greeted with a small quick start guide highlighting the two main steps for setup. After downloading the Blink app and signing up for an account, you’re asked to pair your Sync Module 2 by using QR code on the back of the device. Once completed, you’re asked to pair any devices, in this case, the Outdoor 4 camera. I recommend placing the batteries inside the camera and pairing the device before screwing the backplate on — it will save you some time.

As the Blink Outdoor 4 is an Amazon product, the software setup also invites you to connect your cameras to Alexa. Integration works well with multiple commands available, including arming and disarming motion alerts. If you use Google Home, you’re out of luck — there is no native support available.

2 Images Close

Overall, the Blink app is a positive experience, with all the premium features you’d expect at this price. If you’re looking for a bit of discretion, you can add privacy zones that limit camera recording of certain areas. I also liked that I could adjust the clip length saved to the cloud. Moreover, you can set the software to cut a clip short if the motion stops. In addition, there are indicators for battery life and signal strength to the Sync Module 2, everything you would need to monitor your home security setup.

Thankfully, clip management isn’t a nightmare. Scrolling through videos is a breeze, and they are available almost instantaneously after recording. Little icons label whether a clip is just motion or if the system detected a person. I found the camera software did a good job differentiating between the two, and I would receive a separate notification when it detected someone in the frame.

Subscriptions

No Blink software discussion is complete without mentioning subscriptions. While you could potentially get away without one, you’ll be swapping USB sticks in and out of your Sync Module 2 like it’s 2012. For $10 per month or $100 per year, you can add unlimited devices and enjoy unlimited clip storage in the cloud for 60 days. I understand there is a cheaper $3 per month option, but it’s limited to just one device. If you’re in an apartment or small home with only one camera or a Blink doorbell, the cheaper subscription will make sense.

2 Images Close

I understand subscriptions are a pain, and it feels like we are slowly being drained of all our funds, $10 at a time, but it does add value in Blink’s case. Clip storage adds up in a hurry, and it’s useful to be able to sift back through 60 days if needed. Didn’t realize that Amazon package never got to you but was marked as delivered? No problem. You can easily look back and see what happened.

Video quality

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Despite remaining at 1080p, Blink claims to have enhanced video quality with the Outdoor 4. I can see a difference, as the video from the camera seems more vibrant and saturated. In good lighting and indoors, the video will be crisp and detailed. If you have a lot of trees outdoors, you will notice some pixelation in the wind, but I don’t see any way around that.

You can choose a slightly higher bitrate, but it seems obvious that Blink has designed everything on the Outdoor 4 to conserve battery. If you go into live view, after a few moments, the app asks whether you’d like to continue or not. While 4K video would be welcomed, it would come at a cost to battery life.

Blink also emphasized the improved dusk and nighttime video capabilities of the Outdoor 4. The infrared video looked good, and I liked that I could change the sensor’s intensity to reduce glare and pick up more detail at night. And, while the dusk video got a little softer, I was never frustrated with the camera’s output. Overall, I think you’ll be pleased with the results from the Blink Outdoor 4 camera. It’s detailed and vibrant while still maintaining outstanding battery life.

Another advantage of the fourth-gen model is the widened 143-degree field of view — the previous gen was limited to 110-degrees. It’s as massive as it sounds, and it can result in you saving money. If you can cover that much ground, you might use fewer cameras. So, while the Blink device is a bit more expensive than others, it might be cheaper for you to use overall.

Competition

The Wyze Battery Cam Pro is a similar solution that includes color night vision, 2K video, and a rechargeable battery pack. As we discussed, the higher resolution comes at a price — the Cam Pro battery only lasts six months on a single charge. And, while I respect the batteries are rechargeable, and the device is a little cheaper at $100, I don’t know how excited I’d be about going around my house swapping out batteries every six months.

Another alternative is the Tapo Outdoor Wireless Cam from TP-Link. For $90, you receive a 2K camera with color night vision and rechargeable battery. It still only lasts six months on a single charge, but unlike the Wyze and many others, the Tapo can be operated comfortably without a subscription. The yearly cost savings might be worth the extra trips around the house to swap out batteries.

Should you buy it?

I believe that whether to buy the Blink Outdoor 4 comes down to how much you value battery life. Blink did an outstanding job with the build quality and software for the fourth-gen Outdoor camera, but other companies offer similar experiences with even better video resolution. If you’re looking at the Blink Outdoor 4, battery life and field of view matter most to you.

Between the easy setup and low maintenance afforded by the two-year battery life, you’ll have a relatively worry-free experience that’s significantly better than roaming around your house with a ladder every six months replacing camera batteries.