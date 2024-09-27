Prime Exclusive Deal Blink Outdoor 4 + Amazon Echo Show 5 $60 $190 Save $130 A great bundle if you're looking to jump-start your smart home journey. Not only are you getting a fantastic security camera, but you're also getting a nice smart display that can be used to monitor it. Right now, you can score a whopping 68% off for a limited time if you're a Prime member. $60 at Amazon

Smart security cameras are a great and affordable way to monitor your home or office when you're away. And if you manage to pick up the right one, chances are, installing it is going to be a breeze too. Of course, constantly checking your phone to see who's outside isn't ideal, so having a smart display is going to be the perfect device pairing. Best of all, a smart display can do so much more than just show off what's happening with your security camera, like streaming music and movies, displaying your favorite photos, and you can even get information about the day like weather and news.

Related Blink Outdoor 4 review: Set it and forget it The Blink Outdoor 4 camera system would make Ron Popeil proud with its outstanding two-year battery life

For the most part, having these two together is a winning combo. The only issue is that if you're going to pick these up at the same time, you're going to be shelling out a lot of money, which might not be in your budget. Of course, we're always here to find you the best promotions, and for a limited time, Amazon Prime members can score a fantastic deal on this Blink Outdoor 4 and Amazon Echo Show 5 bundle that knocks 68% off their retail prices. So, instead of paying close to $200 for this bundle, you're now only going to need to spend $60, which is an absolute steal.

What's great about this Blink Outdoor 4 and Echo Show 5 bundle?

The Blink Outdoor 4 is a completely wireless 1080p camera that offers excellent video and audio quality. Perhaps what makes it so ideal is that it's extremely easy to set up, only requiring it to be activated using the accompanying app. From there, you can place it or mount it where you'd like, and then you're good to go. Since it offers two-way communication, you can also speak to people that are on the other end when you're not around.

Also, you'll have the ability to see things clearly even at night, thanks to its built-in IR sensors. It also features enhanced motion detection, weather resistance, and can last for up to two years on just two AA batteries. You can also locally save files if you use the included Sync Module 2, or if you want to keep all your clips in the cloud, you can subscribe to Blink's subscription service, which starts at just $3 per month.

Now, as far as the Echo Show 5, this is one of our favorite Echo Show smart displays right now, offering lots of value. It features a 5-inch touchscreen and a single speaker that's enough to listen to music and watch movies. It has a built-in camera for video calls, and you can download software if you want to expand its capabilities. For the most part, it's a nice smart display to have if you're looking to start out. It's not too big or small, and also provides all the bare essentials. What's really great is that you can set up the Echo Show 5 to automatically show what's appearing on your Outdoor 4 camera, which is incredibly convenient.

For the most part, you really couldn't ask for a better combo. And at this newly discounted price, the Outdoor 4 and Echo Show 5 together for just $60 makes this deal an absolute no-brainer. The only catch here is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the discount. Otherwise, you'll be paying $130 instead. You can always sign up for membership or, if you've never tried it, you can also take advantage of a free trial for 30 days. The timing to try Amazon Prime couldn't be any better, as the retailer is set to have its next Prime Day event in just a couple of weeks.