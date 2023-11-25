Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) + Blink Mini $72 $155 Save $83 The holidays are a time for family and friends, and unfortunately, prime time for package thieves and troublemakers. A home security camera is an excellent way to add a layer of protection and peace of mind, and Amazon is offering two for the price of one with this excellent bundle package deal. $72 at Amazon

With the holidays just around the corner, chances are you either have family coming to visit or you're heading out of town to see your loved ones. Heck, you may already be traveling or have them over due to Thanksgiving! No matter how you celebrate, though, keeping your home safe and secure is a must during this time of the year.

Gifts are being mailed and packages are arriving often, and that means package thieves are working double time to get what they can while they can. A good home security camera can help, and thankfully some of the best Cyber Monday smart home deals are around these must-have devices.

Amazon, however, just dropped an excellent offer that provides a two-in-one indoor and outdoor security camera solution, taking 50% off the latest Blink Outdoor 4 plus Blink Mini indoor security camera bundle.

Why this Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini camera deal is worth your money

With this bundle package usually going for just over $150, it's an excellent bargain on two of the latest Blink security cameras. Even better, you get an outdoor and indoor camera, so you're getting full coverage on key areas around your home.

However, it's what these cameras offer that really helps make this deal worthwhile. As an Alexa-compatible smart home device, each camera offers a full set of features that make easy to set up and even easier to use. Both can be up and running in minutes, and there's not complicated software or confusing installation that needs to take place.

Also, each camera features HD live view and streaming to your favorite device, two-way talk so you can communicate with whoever the camera sees, and motion detection alerts to let you know when the camera spots someone (or something). However, you'll want to sign up for a Blink Subscription plan to get the most out of each.

Thankfully, the discount here covers a full year of the Basic plan, which is just $30 for 12 months. This plan offers everything including motion-activated notifications, up to 90 minutes of continuous live streaming, live view recording, and a full 60 days of unlimited video history.

So if you're looking to beef up home security this season, this is an excellent starter bundle worth your money.