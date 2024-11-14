Blink Outdoor 4 $100 $260 Save $160 Amazon's Blink Outdoor 4 offers 1080p video, night vision, motion detection, and more. Compared to the Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen), the Outdoor 4 has a wider field of view, and better image quality and motion detection. It also supports person detection with on-device image processing, though the feature requires a paid Blink Subscription Plan. $100 at Amazon

This is the wireless camera bundle you want if you're looking for something that's easy to set up and won't disappoint. Best of all, it's extremely affordable during this early Black Friday deal. For a limited time, you can score this Blink Outdoor 4 camera bundle which includes three wireless cameras for 62% off its original price of $260, which brings it down to just $100. No, that price isn't a mistake, but it's definitely a deal that won't last long, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Blink Outdoor 4?

This bundle consists of three 1080p wireless cameras that deliver excellent image quality and can keep you in the loop, no matter if it's during the day or at night. And thanks to the cameras being wireless, the setup is easy, which just requires them to be set up using an accompanying app and connecting them to your existing wireless network.

From here, you can install the cameras anywhere you'd like, whether it's indoors or outdoors. And these cameras are extremely durable and can survive in a variety of different weather situations. But perhaps one of the best parts about these cameras is that they can last up to two years on battery. And only require two AAs as replacement when needed.

In addition to home monitoring, you'll also get enhanced motion detection, along with two-way communication, which is handy if someone is on your property that you need to speak with. Being able to reach out to whoever's on the other side of the lens can also be a deterrent if they aren't welcome. And while you can save files to the cloud, this bundle comes with the Sync Module 2, which allows you to store all your video files locally.

Overall, it just doesn't get much better than this at this price. For just $100, you get three complete wireless cameras that are both good for use indoors and outdoors. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can because it's one of the best prices we've seen for this model in quite some time.