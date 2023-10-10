Source: Amazon Blink Mini $20 $35 Save $15 The Blink Mini lives up to its name as one of the sleekest and most compact indoor security cameras available. Act now and get $15 off this streamlined cam, perfect for Alexa-based smart homes. $20 at Amazon

Security cameras are among the first and most important additions to a smart home, and they don't get much simpler than the Blink Mini. Like the highly rated Blink Outdoor camera (also heavily discounted for Prime Day), the Blink Mini boasts premium image quality, intuitive controls, and effective Wi-Fi connectivity in a sleek and low-priced package. As if it wasn't already affordable enough, its $20 Prime Day price makes it hard to ignore.

Why the Blink Indoor camera's such a great deal

You shouldn't have to be a genius to set up a smart security camera, and that's one place where the Blink Mini succeeds. Even with little to no experience configuring smart home electronics, you shouldn't have any problem getting it up and running. The intuitive Blink app makes it simple to connect to Wi-Fi, and you can easily access live video and receive motion notifications from anywhere in the world.

Its 1080p sensor and 110-degree field of view deliver crystal-clear color video during the day and surprisingly crisp night vision via an infrared sensor. A capable speaker and microphone array enable two-way audio, so you can hear what's happening in your home and talk back to family members, pets, or anybody else present while you're away.

Out of the box, with no subscription or additional hardware, the Blink Mini sends notifications when it detects motion and lets you view the live camera for up to 5 minutes at a time. But it really shines when paired with the reasonably priced subscription, which comes with 60 days of rolling cloud storage of motion events and lets you download and share those at will.

Alternatively, you can pair it with a Blink Sync Module 2 hub, the perfect centerpiece to a DIY whole-home Blink security system. The Sync Module 2 controls up to 10 Blink cameras and supports local USB storage, so you don't have to rely on internet access or the cloud to keep a record of any important events. And with most Blink products at significant discounts for the next few days, it's never been a better time to add cameras to your smart home.