Blink Mini $20 $35 Save $15 The Blink Mini is an excellent indoor camera that can significantly revamp your home security system. It records in 1080p and seamlessly works with Alexa-enabled devices in your home. Usually going for $35, this Black Friday deal brings it back to its lowest price yet. $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy

The week we've been waiting for is officially here, as Black Friday festivities have begun among multiple retailers ahead of the official start of the holiday season. At a time when almost every new product appears to be more expensive than ever, these shopping deals can help save a ton on the electronics you need for your home. Smart home cameras are one such necessary commodity, as they let you monitor the house when you're out and also alert you when something's out of the ordinary. We've now come across an excellent Black Friday deal on one of the top smart home indoor cameras in the marketplace — the Blink Mini.

This handy indoor camera can be yours for a paltry $20 through retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. This is a savings of 43% over its original sticker price and the best we've seen since Prime Day sales in October.

Why we love the Blink Mini indoor camera for Black Friday

Buying an indoor smart home camera can be quite a daunting task, especially if you're doing it for the first time. But the easy installation process involved with the Blink Mini takes most of those pains away. All you need to do is plug it in, pair it with your home Wi-Fi network using the dedicated app Blink Home Monitor and follow along with the onscreen instructions to complete the setup.

This is the ideal camera to get if you want to keep an eye on your home when you're away or if you have pets. The Blink Mini also comes with two-way audio for those situations where you need to communicate with someone at the house. You will also find compatibility with your Alexa-enabled speakers, which isn't surprising given that Amazon is Blink's parent company. Moreover, if you already have a Blink Video Doorbell in your home, the Blink Mini can serve as a plug-in chime, alerting you each time a visitor presses the doorbell.

Blink Mini offers 1080p video recording, and new customers also receive a 30-day free trial of the Blink Plus Plan ($10/month or $100/year). This plan entitles users to unlimited devices on their account, a 60-day unlimited video history, plus other perks like an extended warranty and a 10% discount while buying Blink products on Amazon. All these factors combined makes the Blink Mini smart indoor camera one of the top products to get this Black Friday.

Of course, this isn't the only smart home deal you'll find this Black Friday, with products ranging from the Google Nest Cam (indoor),