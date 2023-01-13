Blink Mini $25 $35 Save $10 Setting up security cameras around your home has never been easier. At just under $25 a piece, you can get as many Blink Mini cameras as you want, saving $10 on each cam you buy right now. $25 at Amazon

Having a way to keep an eye on your home even when you're at work or on vacation can be reassuring. Even if nothing ever happens, it's nice to be able to check in and see all's ok, especially if you have pets. While cameras can be expensive, the Blink Mini cams are relatively cheap, especially now that they're $10 off.

These compact cameras simply need to be plugged in, connected, and then they're good to go. They record video in 1080p, and they come with decent night vision and motion detection. Plus, if you want to, you can even chat with folks that are still home, although that can be fairly startling for them. You can definitely chat with your pets, though.

Whenever the cameras detect movement, they'll notify your phone. Since these are indoor cams, you may want to set up motion detection for certain areas only so you don't get flooded with pings on your phone.

The Blink cameras need to be connected to your WiFi network, which is super easy to do. Then, you can even check on the live feeds through a device like the Echo Show. You can also use Alexa voice commands to bring up the live view on your device and a variety of other options.

The deal includes both the white and black Blink Mini options, so you can get whichever one fits your home best. Be aware that this deal does not affect the multiple-cam bundles, so if you want more of these cameras, you'll have to add them one by one to the cart. We also recommend you look into some of the best outdoor security cameras for your home, so you're covered both inside and outside.