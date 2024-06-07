Blink Mini 2-pack $30 $50 Save $20 If you're looking to secure your home on the cheap, then this Blink Mini 2-pack is going to be for you. The cameras are great overall and can now be had for just $29.99 for the pair for a limited time. $30 at Amazon

If you're looking for a way to secure your home on the cheap, then this 2-pack of Blink Mini cameras is going to be an excellent way to do it. Not only are these perfect for the home, but they're incredibly easy to set up, and best of all, and they're now extremely affordable thanks to this recent deal.

For a limited time, you can score this 2-pack of Blink Mini cameras for just $29.99. That's got to be the best price we've seen for these cameras in some time, which means, each camera comes in at just $15. So get them while you can, because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Blink Mini?

Despite being a cheap pair of cameras, you're still getting lots of great features, and more importantly, these cameras will not disappoint, capturing video at 1080p, ensuring that whatever ends up on camera is going to be ultra-crisp. Now, these cameras also offer motion detection and two-way communication, which means, if you ever want to talk to whoever is on the other side of the lens, you can do so.

Night vision is going to be helpful if you're looking to capture something in a dimly lit area, and the setup with these cameras is easy, just requiring you to plug in one end of the cable to the camera, and the other end to power, and setting it up on your Wi-Fi network. You can also stay connected with alerts that come to your phone, and get even more options with a Blink subscription.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this 2-pack as it offers a simple and affordable way to keep an eye out on your home or office. Just be sure to get it while the deal is still good, because once it's gone, it might not ever come back. Or if you want something a bit more substantial, you can always go with the Blink Mini 2 which recently just launched.