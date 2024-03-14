Summary The new Blink Mini 2 offers upgrades like wider FOV and an indoor-outdoor design.

Camera features include a new chip for on-device person detection and built-in LED spotlight for night vision.

The Blink Mini 2 starts at $40; an optional outdoor power adapter costs an additional $10.

Looking for some cheap security cameras? Amazon-owned Blink's got you covered. The new Blink Mini 2, available now, is plenty affordable at just $40. It's not the type of upgrade that'll make owners of the first-gen Blink Mini want run out and replace their cameras — it's still a cheap 1080p security camera. But some smart changes like a wider field of view and an outdoor-adaptable design should make it an appealing option for anyone looking to build out their Blink setup.

Blink Mini 2 Resolution 1080p Field of view 143° diagonal Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n) Power Source Plug-in Hub Required No Operating limits -5°F to 113°F Storage Cloud only (subscription required) Night Vision Infrared IP rating n/a (weather-resistant with optional accessory) App Compatibility Blink Integrations Alexa Price From $40 $40 at Amazon

The upgrades Blink is touting most prominently are on-device processing for quicker, more accurate person detection, and a new indoor-outdoor design. While the original Blink Mini was indoor-only, the Blink Mini 2 is made to be weather-resistant — though if you want to use it outdoors, you'll need to spend a little extra. A bundle that includes a weatherproof power adapter costs $50, a $10 upcharge from the camera's base $40 price. The adapter is also available on its own for the same 10 bucks.

Low-key but noteworthy upgrades

A wider FOV and a spotlight!

In addition to the Blink Mini 2's new chip and indoor-outdoor design, there are a few relatively subtle improvements coming from the original. For one, the Mini 2 has a wider lens, up from 110 degrees to the same 143-degree diagonal field of view as the Blink Outdoor 4. The Blink Mini 2 also features a built-in spotlight. It's a tiny LED light, so don't expect it to illuminate your backyard, but Blink says it's good enough to allow for color night vision video.

The Blink Mini 2 is available in black and white colors for $40. The bundle that comes with a weather-resistant power adapter for outdoor use goes for $50. Both are available on Amazon right now.