Blink Mini 2 $38 $70 Save $32 Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the Blink Mini 2—now at a big discount—is a great way to kickstart your smart home security setup. $38 at Amazon

Nothing beats the quiet confidence of knowing your home is covered. If you live alone or off the beaten path, being able to check your place in real-time is priceless. The problem is, most security cameras cost way too much. That’s why this deal is a winner: solid protection without draining your wallet.

Right now, you can grab two Blink Mini 2 cameras for just $38, which is way down from the usual $70. It’s basically a buy-one-get-one-free deal as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale. If you prefer just one, you’re still in luck because Amazon is slashing the price from $40 to $20.

Why the Blink Mini 2 is worth your money

This pint-sized security camera may be small, but it's got the goods: a 143-degree view, an upgraded low-light sensor, and a built-in LED spotlight for crisp color night vision (or classic black-and-white when the light’s off). It delivers solid video quality, especially when it comes to infrared night shots.

With an adjustable angle, this camera bends to your will; just point it exactly where you need it. It is also tough enough for outdoor use too, if you add the $10 weatherproof power adapter. Inside the box, you'll find everything to get set up: mounting screws, a 13-foot indoor power cord, and a sturdy stand for each camera.

Related Best smart home security cameras in 2025 Keep an eye on your home or the pets

This cam works with Alexa and supports IFTTT for smart home automation. Unfortunately, it doesn’t play nice with Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. You’ll get a 30-day free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, too, but no worries—it works just fine without it.

The Mini 2's big upgrade from its predecessor is that it can now tell people, pets, and packages apart, but only if you opt for Blink's subscription service, which costs $3 per month for one cam or $10 for unlimited. Skip the subscription, and you’ll still get live views, motion alerts, and local storage, letting you save footage on an SD card (up to 256GB).

When the Mini 2 spots movement, your phone blows up with alerts immediately. You can also talk back through the camera to greet guests or tell intruders to beat it, with no extra doorbell required.