Blink Mini 2 $30 $40 Save $10 The Blink Mini 2 is a great entry-level camera that can be used indoors and outside. You get 1080p quality video, with excellent night vision, along with motion detection and real-time alerts. Best of all, it's now 25% off, with a new discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet. $30 at Amazon

Blink makes some of the best smart home security cameras in 2024. And if you're thinking about securing your home or office, it's a good brand to go with, mainly because they offer reliable devices at nearly every price point. But if you're looking for something compact and capable, then the recently released Blink Mini 2 is going to be right up your alley.

This camera not only offers excellent visual fidelity, but it also comes with two-way audio communication, a built-in spotlight, and comes priced at just $40. Luckily, right now, you can score a fantastic deal on this camera that knocks 25% off, dropping it down to just $30 for a limited time. This is the first price reduction we've seen on this model, so get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Blink Mini 2?

Close

The Blink Mini 2 is a compact and versatile camera that can be used indoors and outdoors. The camera captures at 1080p and it also has two-way audio that makes it easier to communicate with those on the other side of the lens. Furthermore, you can also utilize the built-in spotlight to illuminate an area, and it even has motion detection to capture things automatically even while you're away.

Best of all, this camera is easy to set up, only requiring one cable, and comes with a mounting kit. If you want to use it outdoors, be sure to pick up the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter that's sold separately. And while this camera can be used on its own, it's always a good idea to subscribe to Blink's Subscription Plan in order to get more features like smart notifications and livestreaming.

If you have an Alexa device, you can also use it to control the Blink camera, and if you happen to really like the device and want to expand your coverage, you can always add more cameras to the setup to secure an entire location. As stated before, this is the first time we've seen this camera on sale, so take advantage while you can and save with this limited-time deal.